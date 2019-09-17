REEDS SPRING – Scott Walker’s crystal ball appears to be dialed in pretty well these days.
The veteran Reeds Spring High School softball coach had just watched his team lose its third consecutive game, a 5-2 home defeat to Logan-Rogersville on Thursday afternoon, when he looked ahead to the weekend.
The Wolves were coming off losses to Springfield Kickapoo (10-8) and McDonald County (7-0) and the Logan-Rogersville game left them sitting at 2-3 overall.
“We played better than we did the last couple of games, but right now we’re on a three-skid, and we need to take it out on somebody this weekend,” Walker said, referring to the Reeds Spring Invitational on Saturday.
Reeds Spring indeed took it out on some opponents at the tournament, sweeping three games to go into the week on a high note.
The Wolves posted easy victories over Ava (9-0) and Cassville (10-4), sandwiched around a 3-0 victory over an East Newton team that came in with a 5-1 record.
The three-game run gave some much-needed momentum for Reeds Spring into Monday afternoon’s home game against an undefeated Republic team.
The three-game skid Reeds Spring went through was against arguably the best teams on the Wolves’ schedule. Kickapoo is 7-3 after the weekend, with McDonald County 8-0 and Logan-Rogersville 11-2.
The Wolves stayed within striking distance, giving up two second-inning runs, then two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Reeds Spring scored in the second, when Maddie Cantrell singled to lead off the inning, then went to third base on a Tori Scobee double down the left-field line. Cantrell scored on a Lexie Essick groundout, but a strikeout and groundout left Scobee stranded in scoring position.
Logan-Rogersville pitcher Halle Miles retired 10 consecutive hitters midway through the game, keeping the Wolves in check.
Reeds Spring scored again in the sixth inning, when Ashley Nolan reached on an infield single with one out, going to second on a throwing error. After a popout, Cantrell doubled to the fence in left-center field, scoring Nolan. That made it a 4-2 game, but a nice sliding catch in center field on a hard-hit ball by Scobee ended the threat. Logan-Rogersville played solid defense throughout, committing only the one error and making all of the routine plays – plus several impressive catches in the outfield.
“They’re well-coached, and one of the better teams in southwest Missouri,” Walker said. “We’re still dealing with a couple of injuries. I think district-time, we’ll be a little more focused. I think we took a few ill-advised swings, but we only had four strikeouts, so I think we’re still in good shape.”
