Springfield Parkview scored three seventh-inning runs, scoring the game-winner on a three-run home run by Coy Fox, to claim a 5-4 victory over Branson on Wednesday afternoon.

With one out in the seventh, a walk and single put runners on first and second base. Leadoff hitter Fox followed by hitting a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for the game-winning homer.

Branson (2-5) spotted Parkview a 2-0 lead in the fourth, then scored four fifth-inning runs to take the lead.

Reece Chiasson reached on an error to lead off the inning, then Josh Seitz was hit by a pitch and the runners moved up on a passed ball. John Christiansen reached on an error to load the bases.

Skyler Harris singled to drive in a run, and Seitz scored when Sam Lemley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The final runs scored when Tyler Holmes drew a bases-loaded walk, and Zach Johnston was hit by a pitch, scoring Harris.

The final tally for the inning was four runs on one hit, with two errors, one walk and three hit batters.

The Pirates’ game on Thursday against Aurora was rained out, and Branson will be back in action Monday with a 4:30 p.m. home game against Springfield Catholic.

FORSYTH SOFTBALL

The Lady Panthers beat the rain on Monday, rolling to a 13-3 victory over Spokane.

Emily Shipman and Cadence Swank each hit inside-the-park home runs to lead Forsyth.