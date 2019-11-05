Homecoming packed the stands full at College of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon for the men’s basketball season opener, but the Bobcats were unable to pull off a win against the Southwestern College Moundbuilders.
Despite the Bobcats ability to keep turnovers to a minimum, Coach Steve Shepherd said the problem in Saturday’s 93-84 lied in poor shooting early on.
“We didn’t shoot it well,” Shepherd said. “When you shoot that poorly, you’re not going to win.”
The Bobcats missed their first 14 field goal attempts. Down 20-0, the Bobcats needed to turn things around.
Senior Brandt Cochran put the Bobcats’ first point on the board with a free throw, but it wasn’t enough to get the momentum going. The Moundbuilders put up another two points before the Bobcats really got into the game.
Down 21 points, the Bobcats forced a turnover which allowed freshman Trent McBride to make a two-point shot off a pass from freshman Andrew Mitchell.
A couple of defensive rebounds helped the Bobcats put another two points on the board before the Moundbuilders answered with a three-pointer, giving them a 25-5 lead.
The three-pointer from Southwestern’s Jarehn White was the last College of the Ozarks allowed its opponent for more than a minute. A three-pointer and two-point shot from freshman Riley Oberbeck followed by another two-point shot by junior Treydon Rackley meant the Bobcats only trailed by 13 points.
By the end of the first half, the Moundbuilders managed to fight their way back to an 18-point lead.
The score was 53-35 going into the second half, and the Bobcats needed both strong offense and defense out on the court if they wanted to take the lead.
Less than three minutes into the half, the team closed in on Southwestern’s lead and trailed by only 13 points. Four minutes later, Southwestern had a 20-point lead once again. It was the largest lead Southwestern would have for the remainder of the game.
Baskets from Andrew Mitchell, Trent McBride and Riley Oberbeck helped close in on Southwestern’s lead once again. After a lot of back and forth on the court, the Bobcats seemed to find their groove with just over five minutes left on the clock.
The Bobcats only allowed their opponent seven points in just under seven minutes, where they were able to put up 15 points of their own — closing the gap to just six points.
Even with an impressive comeback, the Bobcats were unable to hold the Moundbuilders and allowed them six points in the remainder of the game while the Bobcats answered with just three of their own.
“(I’m) really proud of the guys for how they came back and battled and just kept fighting through it,” Shepherd said.
Treydon Rackley led the Bobcats in scoring with a team high 18 points. Five other Bobcats — Riley Oberbeck, Brandt Cochran, Trent McBride, Ayden Stone and Andrew Mitchell — put up double-digits of their own.
Looking toward the future, Shepherd said the team will do better defensively.
“We didn’t do a very good job guarding the ball, we didn’t guard the pick and roll very well and we didn’t guard shooters very well,” Shepherd said. “Those are things we can fix.
“We’re not always going to shoot it that poorly. When we shoot it better and tighten up our defense, we’ll be fine.”
