Pink and White:
Branson Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates fell 56-41 to Strafford in the fifth-place game for the white division of the Pink and White Classic.
Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs took fifth place in the Pink division of the Pink and White Classic with a 47-39 win over Nixa. In addition to taking home the fifth-place trophy, the Lady Bulldogs were awarded the Dr. James Jester Team Sportsmanship Award.
Blue and Gold:
Branson Pirates: The Pirates fell to Bolivar 52-46 in overtime in the fifth-place battle at the Blue and Gold tournament.
Reeds Spring Wolves: The Wolves fell 46-33 to West Plains in the consolation game.
Walnut Grove Classic:
Hollister Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers took third place at the Walnut Grove Classic, taking a 62-61 double overtime win over Ash Grove.
Hollister Tigers: The Tigers fell to Forsyth in the battle for fifth place.
Forsyth Panthers: The Panthers beat Hollister 63-62 to take fifth place in the Walnut Grove Classic.
Southern Holiday Tournament:
Reeds Spring Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves won the Consolation Bracket at the Southern Holiday Tournament tournament after taking a 62-46 win over Marionville. The two wins in the tournament ended a string of early season losses for the Lady Wolves.
