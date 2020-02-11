Branson
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates picked up a 59-47 win against Webb City Friday night. Priscilla Williams led the team in scoring, putting up 31 points. The girls improved to 13-8 for the season.
Hollister
Tigers: The Tigers fell 65-36 at Logan-Rogersville Friday.
Lady Tigers: The Lady Tigers improved to 14-8 for the season after picking up a 56-33 win against East Newton on Thursday.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves picked up a 39-35 win against Marshfield on Friday. They improved to 10-11 for the season.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 65-48 to Mt. Vernon Thursday and sit at 5-13 for the season after the loss.
Forsyth
Panthers: The Panthers took an 81-61 win against Conway on Friday, the win pushed them to 15-5 for the season.
Lady Panthers: The Lady Panthers fell 56-44 to Strafford Thursday. The loss was just their fourth of the season.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs picked up a 56-38 win at Spokane Friday and improved to 15-5 for the season.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs improved to 18-4 for the season after picking up two wins at the end of last week.
They took a 73-60 win against Spokane on Thursday, where three Lady Bulldogs put up double figures – Kohnnar Patton had 24, Avery Arnold added 17 and Riley Arnold had 16.
On Saturday, they took a 50-41 win over Licking in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Showcase.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell 71-43 to Seymour Friday.
Lady Patriots: The Lady Patriots dropped Friday’s game 36-29.
