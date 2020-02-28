The Lady Tigers picked up a win Monday before falling to Forsyth Wednesday night. They ended the season with a 17-11 record overall.
Monday, the girls picked up a 38-37 win against Springfield Catholic. It was the team’s first district win since 2012, and it was the first time they beat Springfield Catholic in over a decade.
Head coach Jimmy Lincoln said the win was a good stepping stone for their program.
Monday’s game was a nail-biter right to the very end.
The Lady Tigers led Springfield Catholic 8-3 after one. They were held to seven points in the second, but allowed their opponent just four points. The Lady Tigers headed to the break with a 15-7 lead.
Springfield Catholic made a bit of a comeback in the third, and put up the first three points of the quarter off a field goal and free throw. Kendrick “Bug” Bailey hit a field goal after, but their opponents answered with one of their own.
Nesa Clarida hit a three to put the Lady Tigers up 20-12, but Springfield Catholic came back with two three-pointers to bring the score to 20-18. They went to the line to bring the game within one. Clarida went to the line and made one to put the Lady Tigers up two, but Springfield Catholic went to the line shortly after and made two shots to tie up the game for the first time.
The teams were tied at 21 headed to the final quarter.
The fourth quarter started with some back and forth, but the Lady Tigers managed to work their way back up to a lead. Springfield Catholic came back once again to tie the game at 31 with just over two minutes left.
Shortly after tying it up, Springfield Catholic took their first lead of the game after hitting two free throws. Bailey hit two free throws to tie it back up, but Springfield Catholic took the lead back with a field goal and a free throw. Mady Pyatt hit a basket to make it a one-point game again, but another free throw gave Springfield Catholic a two-point lead with just 38.4 seconds remaining.
Aubrey Henson made a three with 14.2 seconds left on the clock, taking back the lead for the Lady Tigers. They managed to hold Springfield Catholic for the remainder of the game, winning 38-37.
Lincoln said he was proud of Henson for making that shot.
“Sometimes people question my philosophy of allowing us to shoot while we’re open,” Lincoln said. “If you didn’t allow them to shoot, they wouldn’t shoot that shot at the end of the ballgame in a pressure situation.”
The team moved on to play Forsyth in the second round of districts. Lincoln said the team felt confident heading into the game.
“We felt like we could compete,” Lincoln said.
The team had to make some changes due to injuries and illnesses, but he still thought the team played really well.
“I would have to say Brisa Gere played, by far, her best game of the season,” Lincoln said. “I haven’t got the statistics, but I know she got double-digits in rebounds.”
Although Lincoln said the team played well, they fell 53-45 to put an end to their season.
“I was proud of the way they played,” Lincoln said. “Every coach is upset when you lose your last game, but I felt like the better team won. (Forsyth) was the better team.”
The Lady Tigers have no seniors on their team, so Lincoln is excited for the potential they have next season.
“Everybody is coming back,” Lincoln said. “We’ve got a chance to have a good year next year. Hopefully we can be in the same situation of trying to get to the district championship game.”
