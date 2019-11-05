Angela Mallonee Garbee was a 2001 graduate of College of the Ozarks and four year member of the women’s basketball team. Garbee lost her battle to brain cancer in 2018, but her name lives on at C of O.
On Friday night, more than 20 Lady Cat alumni — graduation dates ranging from 1994 to 2019 — returned to the court to play in the second annual Angela Mallonee Garbee Lady Cats Alumni Game. There was no charge for admission, but donations were accepted at the doors to the gym.
The donations went toward the Angela Mallonee Garbee Scholarship fund. The fund supplies an annual scholarship to a graduating College of the Ozarks physical education major who shows strong character, exceptional work ethic, a desire to coach and demonstrates financial need.
Donations on Friday raised $2,036 for the scholarship fund.
While not all of the alumni in attendance knew Garbee personally, those who did said she would love how everyone has come together.
Garbee was one of Becky Mullis’s best friends. The two played together during their time at C of O, and Mullis — now the Lady Cats head coach — said the night meant a lot to her.
“It means a ton that so many people would come out in honor of her and so many former players who come that didn’t know Angela,” Mullis said.
“Our program means so much to them that they still want to come and support us and support Angela in the process.” Mullis said it shows that the team is really a family and once you’re a C of O Lady Cat, you’re always one. That idea seemed to be a common one through the night.
Julie Posey, a 2012 graduate of the college, said the event showcases the legacy that Lady Cat basketball tries to exude.
“We’re all a big family,” Posey said. “When one person is down, or something happens to one person, we all come together and rally around.”
Tina Cummins was another friend and former teammate of Garbee’s who participated in Friday’s game. Like others who played, she said the event exhibits the C of O pride. Cummins spoke highly of Garbee and who she was, on and off the court.
“(Angela) was such a great person and such a great motivator on our team,” Cummins said. “She was a true leader, and I really looked up to her.”
