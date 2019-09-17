Reeds Spring High School football coach Lance Gosch knows he won’t have to drum up any spirited, motivational pep talks this week.
There’s no need to whip his players into a frenzy about their opponent on Friday night.
It’s Mt. Vernon Week.
The Reeds Spring-Mt. Vernon rivalry has become one of the most heated ones in southwest Missouri, and the 2019 edition will be at Langley Field on Friday night.
While the names of the players may have changed, the names on the front of the jerseys ensure this year’s matchup will be a war.
“They’re extremely talented, and they do a lot of stuff offensively that makes life difficult and puts you in a bind,” Reeds Spring coach Lance Gosch said. “They are playing at a high level again this year. It will be a fun atmosphere on Friday night.”
The teams split two meetings in 2018, with Reeds Spring winning on the road in the regular season and Mt. Vernon winning at Reeds Spring in the second round of district play.
Mt. Vernon won twice in 2017, and the teams split in 2016, with the Wolves winning in the regular-season opener and the Mountaineers prevailing in the districts.
The Mountaineers are 3-0 and ranked third in the state in Class 3, with victories including a one-point victory over Monett and a five-point win over Aurora.
Reeds Spring brings a 2-1 record into the matchup, thanks to a second-half rally on Friday night that erased a 7-0 halftime deficit in a 19-7 victory at Logan-Rogersville.
Ball security was again a problem during a frustrating first half for the Wolves, with their first four possessions resulting in lost fumbles. Reeds Spring had eight fumbles for the game, losing four.
The second half was a 180-degree difference.
The Wolves scored touchdowns on their first two second-half possessions, made a big interception on the next Rogersville drive and iced the game with a pick-six on an interception on the next Wildcats’ drive.
“I thought our kids did a good job of not getting down,” Gosch said.
“They stayed after it and kept playing hard, and then good things started to happen.
Trailing 7-0 and after forcing a punt on Rogersville’s first possession of the second half, the Wolves struck quickly to tie the game.
On a third-and-13 play from the Reeds Spring 25, J.T. Bayliff took a handoff and rumbled 75 yards for a momentum-shifting touchdown.
It was part of a breakout game for Bayliff, who rushed for 139 yards and a score on only 10 carries.
As Rogersville keyed on fullback Colton Cramblett and quarterback Sean Gross, it opened up opportunities for Bayliff, thanks in large part to changes at halftime.
“Coach (Jared) Anderson did a good job of making an adjustment and changing the way we were blocking things on the edge,” Gosch said. “On J.T.’s big run, that was a big result of what we changed up. Once we got that, the momentum kind of swung in our direction.”
After a Rogersville punt, Reeds Spring struck again, with Gross scoring on a 50-yard run for a 13-7 lead.
A pair of turnovers on the Wildcats’ next two possessions kept the momentum in Reeds Spring’s corner, and helped ice the game.
First came an interception by Nate Cerny in the end zone on a first-and-goal play from the Reeds Spring 9-yard line on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
Instead of Rogersville going in for the go-ahead score, the Wolves took possession and kept the lead. On Rogersville’s next possession, Cramblett picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown and a two-score lead for the Wolves.
“Those two turnovers for us were huge,” Gosch said. “(Cerny) made a heck of a play.”
Reeds Spring’s defense was stifling throughout the game, giving up only 64 rushing yards and 157 yards of total offense, with an average of 3.9 yards per play. Cramblett finished with nine tackles, and Adam Lewis and Tony Leal had eight each. Daniel Scott had two of Reeds Spring’s four sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.