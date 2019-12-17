High School Girls’ Basketball Scores
Branson: The Lady Pirates took a 58-27 victory at Monett Thursday.
Reeds Spring: The Lady Wolves fell to Hillcrest 58-37.
Forsyth: The Lady Panthers picked up a 53-41 win over Fair Grove on Thursday.
School of the Ozarks: On Thursday, the Lady Patriots fell to Miller 69-25. They played again on Friday, where they lost to Spokane 89-32.
High School Boys’ Basketball Scores
Hollister: The Tigers lost to Blue Eye 63-34 on Friday.
Reeds Spring: On Friday, the Wolves beat Clever 59-57.
Forsyth: The Panthers picked up a 98-43 win over Aurora on Friday.
Blue Eye: The Bulldogs took a 63-34 win against Hollister on Friday. On Saturday, they added another win with a score of 53-47 over The New School, of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
School of the Ozarks: On Thursday, the Patriots lost to Miller 55-45.
They faced Spokane on Friday and fell 65-51.
