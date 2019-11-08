The College of the Ozarks Men’s Basketball team already has two wins and a loss under their belt this season.
Bobcats head coach Steve Shepherd is on his 18th season, and he said every season presents its challenges.
This year is no different.
“It’s a competitive schedule,” Shepherd said. “This year is a little bit more of a challenge, with as many new faces as we have.”
There are only five returning players from last year, which means there are a lot of new faces and youth on this year’s roster. Ten freshmen join the squad this season.
Those returning are seniors Brandt Cochran and Storm Prince, juniors Treydon Rackley and Trey Gibson, and sophomore Klay Barton.
Only four are eligible to play this season, as Prince is limited to a sideline role due to an injury. But the new faces bring some excitement, too.
“They’ve brought a lot of enthusiasm,” Shepherd said. “They’re talented, they’re kind of fearless, they’re hard-working.”
Shepherd said they’re excited to get out on the floor. Many are coming from successful high school programs where they’re used to winning. The challenge comes with getting them adjusted to playing older opponents – a lot of whom are juniors and seniors. There may times they’re the only freshmen out on the court.
“The challenge is going to be great,” Shepherd said. “But I think they’ll be ready.”
Shepherd added that he’ll really be relying on Brandt Cochran and Treydon Rackley this season.
Cochran had an impressive junior season. He averaged 21 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 50.2% from the field, and 47.4% beyond the arc.
Rackley averaged 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his sophomore season. His abilities to shoot and defend make him a key contributor to the team.
Rackley said the dynamic is really different from last season, but they’re already working together well.
“Our camaraderie is really good already this season, I think that’s big,” Rackley said. “A big part of our success last year was we were good friends off the court and that translated on the court, and I think that’s going to work well this year, too.”
With only four returning to the court, Cochran said practice is competitive, and everyone is fighting to earn their minutes come gametime.
“Everybody is fighting for a spot,” Cochran said. “Really, any spot is pretty much open.”
Rackley added that the newcomers are fitting in nicely.
“Our freshmen have really adapted quickly,” Rackley said. “I’m really excited to see how they progress throughout the season.”
Shepherd said the Bobcats’ style of play is sharing the ball, working together offensively and defensively, making good decisions and working hard.
“We always start with teamwork and chemistry, and we’ve got that,” Shepherd said. “We’re just looking for guys to be unselfish and play together and play as a team.”
Coach Shepherd and his team are looking to make it back to Nationals this year, but recognize it’s a goal they’ll need to work hard for.
