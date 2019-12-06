The annual Blue Eye Invitational began Monday. Four area girls’ basketball teams participated in the invitational – Blue Eye, Hollister, Forsyth and Reeds Spring.
In round one on Monday, Berryville and Hurley faced off as well as Spokane and Hollister. Berryville took a 47-9 victory, and Hollister took a 44-42 victory.
The first round continued on Tuesday – Blue Eye played Glendale, and Forsyth faced Reeds Spring. Blue Eye won 58-31 and Forsyth won 78-39.
