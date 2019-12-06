Blue eye

Blue Eye High School, seen in this file photo, hosted its annual invitational this week, beginning on Monday. The team was victorious over Glendale 58-31.

 file photo

The annual Blue Eye Invitational began Monday. Four area girls’ basketball teams participated in the invitational – Blue Eye, Hollister, Forsyth and Reeds Spring.

In round one on Monday, Berryville and Hurley faced off as well as Spokane and Hollister. Berryville took a 47-9 victory, and Hollister took a 44-42 victory. 

The first round continued on Tuesday – Blue Eye played Glendale, and Forsyth faced Reeds Spring. Blue Eye won 58-31 and Forsyth won 78-39.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.