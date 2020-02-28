The Lady Panthers are starting district play on a good note, despite ending the regular season on a loss.
On Monday, they defeated Conway 75-45 before moving on to beat Hollister 53-45 in round two of the Class 3 District 11 tournament.
The girls got off to a bit of a rocky start Monday. Although head coach Mandy Rogers recognizes the team did some good in the first half, they headed into the break tied up at 30.
“We just kind of got away from our game plan a little bit,” Rogers said. “We didn’t execute things on either end of the floor, offensively or defensively. “
The Lady Panthers knew Conway could shoot well and could be dangerous if allowed to do what they’d like to do. Conway showed that in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Rogers said. “I think the kids did a good job.”
In the third quarter, the Lady Panthers put up 22 points and held Conway to 10. In the fourth, Conway remained scoreless until there was just 2:39 left on the clock. The Lady Panthers scored 17 points before that. They led Conway 69-42 with under three minutes left.
Scarlett Texeira had a good game for the Lady Panthers Monday. She ended the game with 15 points, and a lot of that came from her teammates feeding her the ball.
“She was doing a good job of crashing the boards and had quite a few rebounds,” Rogers said.
After Monday’s game, Rogers stayed to watch the Hollister/Springfield Catholic game. Forsyth would play whoever won in the second round of district play. Hollister came out with a 38-37 win.
Rogers knew the game against Hollister would be a tough one, despite the fact they had played them and beat them twice earlier in the season.
“Both of our previous games were close games,” Rogers said. “They’re a good match up for us. They’re a really good team, they’re well coached.”
Rogers added the team would need to be ready defensively heading into Wednesday’s game, since Hollister can shoot it from just about anywhere and rebound well.
The Lady Panthers practiced Tuesday to work on what they needed to for Wednesday’s game. They came out with a 53-45 win to move on in district play.
The regular season ended in a bit of back and forth for the Lady Panthers.
Prior to February, the Lady Panthers had only lost two games.
They started February off with a loss to Mansfield in the Mansfield’s tournament. They went 3-3 for the remainder of the regular season after that, falling to Strafford, Skyline and Clever.
Rogers said a bit of that is just credit to the schedule.
“Obviously, we’d like to win them all,” Rogers said. “We certainly were competitive at times with everybody.”
The Lady Panthers (20-6) move on to the district Championship. They play Strafford (25-3) Saturday at 3 p.m.
