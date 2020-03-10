College of the Ozarks had a send-off for their men’s and women’s basketball teams Monday morning. Both teams are on their way to the NAIA DII National Championships. The men are heading to Sioux Falls, SD and the women are on their way to Sioux City, IA.
Lady Cats
The Lady Cats ended their regular season with a 26-4 record. Since then, they’ve picked up three wins to claim the A.I.I. Conference Tournament Championship.
They enter the NAIA DII Championship seeded at No. 2 in the Cramer Bracket. Thursday, they play No. 7 seeded Lawrence Tech of Michigan.
Head coach Becky Mullis said, despite the difference in standings, they’ll have to work on their defense.
“(Lawrence Tech is) playing very well,” Mullis said. “They’ve got a large number of seniors that may have been at the national tournament for a few years. I know that they’re leading them well, so we’ll have to be ready.”
She likes where the Lady Cats are on the bracket. Mullis said while they’re hoping to win all five games in the championship, they’re taking it game by game.
“We’ll worry about this next one,” Mullis said. “If we’re fortunate enough to win, then we’ll worry about the next one.”
The Lady Cats play Thursday at 3:30 p.m. If they win that game, they will move on to the second round and play at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bobcats
The Bobcats ended their regular season with an 18-11 record. They picked up two wins in the A.I.I. Conference Tournament, before ending it with a loss to Lincoln. The A.I.I. Conference Tournament Runners-up enter the NAIA DII Championship as the No. 8 seed in the Liston Bracket. They play No. 1 seeded Morningside College Wednesday afternoon.
Head coach Steve Shepherd said this year’s team has surpassed his expectations.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Shepherd said. “We started off the season with injuries that were unexpected. Fortunately, they happened before the season so we regrouped and had some guys step up.”
With just one senior and two juniors, the Bobcats had to rely on some freshmen to play some big minutes – something freshmen at other schools may not have the opportunity to do.
Shepherd said the team has been competitive in nearly every game this season.
“We’ve just shown a lot of courage in playing teams that maybe were a little more athletic than we were and bigger and definitely more experienced,” Shepherd said. “Having a lot of freshmen playing has been a challenge, but they’ve grown from that.”
As the No. 8 seed playing the No. 1 seed on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., the Bobcats will have to remain competitive. Shepherd knows it’ll be a difficult one.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to be able to compete with these guys,” Shepherd said. “I know they’re good, they don’t have a lot of weaknesses. It’s gonna be a battle, but we’re prepared”
If the Bobcats come out with a win Wednesday, they will play Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. in the second round of the NAIA DII Championships.
