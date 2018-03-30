The Branson High School girls’ soccer team played 40 strong minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

The problem is, the game was 80 minutes long.

The Lady Pirates spotted Springfield Central a 2-0 lead and couldn’t recover, dropping a 2-1 decision at Pirate Stadium to fall to 5-3 on the season.

“It took a punch in the nose to wake us up, and we got it,” Branson coach Brandon Scott said. “They responded, and I loved the way we played in the second half. In the first half, we were back on our heels and they made us pay for it.”

Central controlled the tempo and played most of the first half in the Branson end of the field.

The Lady Bulldogs had three good scoring chances, sending a shot over the crossbar with about 10 minutes left in the half, then putting shots on goal by Danielle Barstead and Kourtney Tucker that were saved by Branson keeper Lauren Garrison.

With 1:55 remaining in the half, Barstead sent a centering pass to the front of the Branson goal from the left corner. The ball was deflected in by a Branson player for an own goal and a 1-0 Central lead.

“That really kills a lot of momentum,” Scott said.

Central made it a 2-0 game about six minutes into the second half, when Tucker sent in a shot from about 30 yards out, just over the fingertips of a leaping Garrison and just under the crossbar.

Branson had the majority of the prime scoring chances for the rest of the game, keeping the pressure on the Lady Bulldogs and keeper Maggie Courtney.

A goal by Branson’s Josie Michel was waved off with about 23:45 remaining, and the Lady Pirates struck for a goal that stood a minute later.

A shot from a bad angle was batted away but not controlled by Courtney, and Branson junior Brooke Hunn was there on the doorstep to knock it in and make it a 2-1 Central lead.

Courtney was able to jump on a loose ball on the goal line with 10 minutes to play, and Branson’s McKenzie Duncan sent a free kick just over the crossbar three minutes later.

Freshman Molly Duncan nearly struck with five minutes remaining, sending a header just over the goal on a corner kick.

Garrison made a couple of nice saves in the final half of the second half, including one on a free kick by Tucker with about 17 minutes to play, and another on a corner kick with 1:53 remaining.

“We outpossessed in the second half, we outshot in the second half, they didn’t want anything to do with us in the second half,” Scott said. “It’s 80 minutes, not 40.

“If we spot somebody a goal, it makes it really hard.”

Branson has dropped three consecutive games – two in the Parkway Showcase last weekend before losing to Central. The Lady Pirates played at Bolivar on Thursday night and will play at Willard on Tuesday afternoon.