College of the Ozarks Bobcats’ baseball pitcher Sean Neal has been named as a 2020 Scholar Athlete by the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).
Neal is a junior southpaw, who pitched 25 innings for the Bobcats this shortened season over a series of eight games. He recorded two strong back-to-back starting performances in late February against Waldorf University (Iowa) and Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.), where he gave up no earned runs in either game, striking out a total of 11 batters.
Neal also entered two games in relief on either side of these strong starts in which he allowed no earned runs.
Neal’s commitment to excellence is not limited to the baseball field. Throughout the season, he has also dedicated himself to excellence in the classroom.
In order to be named an NCCAA Scholar Athlete, a student-athlete must be of junior or senior academic status, be an active member of the team, and hold an overall GPA of 3.4. This is a challenging task for all student-athletes, but especially for College of the Ozarks’ students.
In addition to the rigor of the classroom, homework, and the time allocated for practice, travel, and games, C of O student-athletes are also required to work 15 hours per week in an on-campus job.
Head Coach Neale Richardson commented, “We are proud of Sean for his hard work in the classroom and on the mound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.