Branson
Pirates: The Pirates ended the regular season with a 50-49 win against Willard Tuesday. They ended the regular season with a 9-17 record.
The Pirates play Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Parkview High School in Springfield for the first round of district play.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates fell 71-65 to Willard Tuesday, ending the regular season with a 15-11 record. The Lady Pirates will face Parkview at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkview High School in Springfield for the first round of district play.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves ended the regular season with a 54-32 win against Cassville Tuesday. They have a 14-12 record for the season. The Wolves will face West Plains in the first round of district play 3 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves fell 45-31 against Cassville Monday. They ended the regular season with a 6-17 record. The Lady Wolves will play Marshfield at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshfield High School for the first round of district play.
Blue Eye
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs came out with a 47-21 win against Spokane Monday in the first round of Class 2 District 11 play.
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs defeated Billings 63-25 in the second round of Class 2 District 11 play. They will play Spokane at 1 p.m. Saturday in Keeter Gymnasium at College of the Ozarks.
School of the Ozarks
Patriots: The Patriots fell in the first round of districts 67-33 against Crane. They ended the season with a 7-17 record overall.
