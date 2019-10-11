A career full of records continued on Tuesday for Reeds Spring High School senior Izzy Erickson.
Erickson set the school’s career home run mark, belting her 17th round-tripper in the third inning of a 2-1 victory at Seneca.
Erickson’s 17th homer topped the previous mark of 16, held by Marley Harmon, who graduated in 2013.
Erickson already shared the Reeds Spring records for single-season home runs and holds school pitching marks for career strikeouts, single-season strikeouts and career shutouts. At the plate, she holds school records for single-season batting average and single-season home runs (tied).
Reeds Spring improved to 16-5 with the victory and has two road games remaining in the regular season – at Springfield Hillcrest on Thursday afternoon and at Nixa on Monday.
The host Lady Wolves drew the No. 2 seed for the Class 3 District 11 Tournament and will play No. 3 West Plains at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No. 4 Marshfield and No. 5 Hillcrest will play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner of that game playing top-seeded Logan-Rogersville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The championship game is scheduled for noon Saturday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
Willard scored six fifth-inning runs, erasing a 2-0 Branson lead in claiming a 7-4 victory Tuesday afternoon in Willard.
Savannah Miller had three doubles in her 3-for-4 day, with two RBIs. Langley Miller added two hits and scored a run. Bella Gavin belted a solo home run.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Buffalo in their final regular-season home game on Thursday, before Monday’s regular-season finale at Bolivar.
Branson (11-12) is seeded fifth in the six-team Class 4 District 10 Tournament at Springfield Glendale and will play Glendale in the first round at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner of that game will play top-seeded Ozark in the 4:30 p.m. semifinals on Thursday. The championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
