There were several things working against Branson High School’s football team going into Friday night’s game at Webb City.
The Pirates took a two-game losing streak into the game, were going on the road to play a storied Webb City program that is ranked third in the state in Class 4, and were without the services of playmaking running back Jay Hill.
Hill was on the sidelines in street clothes, thanks to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against Ozark.
The last thing the Pirates could afford was a slow start.
That’s exactly what happened, with the Cardinals racing out to a quick 14-0 lead, taking a 28-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 42-0 victory.
Branson managed only 108 yards of total offense, turned the ball over four times and drove the ball inside the Webb City 5-yard line twice without coming away with any points.
“You look at it, watch the film and learn from it and then move on to the next one,” Branson coach Anthony Hays said. “It’s one of those games where that’s all you can do.
“You don’t want to dwell on it too much, but you need to learn what you can from it. We’re going to watch the film and move on, and definitely don’t want to dwell on it.”
The game couldn’t have started any worse for the Pirates, who fell to 1-3 overall.
After forcing a punt on Branson’s first possession, Webb City took advantage of some great field position, scoring on a 3-yard run by Devrin Weathers.
On the first play of the ensuing possession, Ruben Lenker intercepted a Branson pass and returned it 21 yards for another score and a 14-0 lead.
The rest of the night was all Webb City. The Cardinals never punted, racked up 351 yards of offense and had six different players score their six touchdowns.
Another interception set up Webb City’s fourth touchdown of the night, and the third ended one of Branson’s drives inside the Webb City 5-yard line.
If you’re searching for positives from Branson’s perspective, it allowed Hays to get young and untested players some varsity playing time.
“One of the good things is, we got a chance to get some reps for kids at spots where they haven’t played much,” he said.
“That will help us get ready for the future.”
Tristian Pierce came on at quarterback and completed 5-of-7 passes for 53 yards, and he was the leading rusher for the Pirates, with 15 carries for 21 yards.
Brady Blackwell caught four passes for 46 yards.
Defensively, Ty Werling finished with a team-high 13 tackles, nine of them solo stops, and he had one tackle for a loss.
Hays said he isn’t concerned with his team’s mindset, on a three-game losing streak and still in the middle of the most difficult part of the schedule.
“Kids are resilient,” Hays said. “Some kids’ attitudes are better than others, and you’ll find that in any group setting. The kids are trying to get better, the coaches are staying positive.
“The last thing we want to do as coaches is get on the negative train. I don’t feel like everybody is down, people are still engaged and trying to win games.”
The task doesn’t get any easier for the Pirates this week, with a trip to Joplin to play an Eagles’ team that is undefeated, was ranked No. 3 among the state’s Class 6 teams going into last week’s action and defeated Webb City, 35-28, in Week 2.
“We’re going to scout them all weekend, put together a game plan and put kids in the best position we can to try and go get a win,” Hays said.
Hays said there is a chance Hill returns to the lineup against Joplin, but a more likely scenario would see him returning to play Carthage at home on Oct. 4.
