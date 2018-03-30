Anthony Robles freely admits there are times he was ready to give up.

To call it a career and end a wrestling career where he beat all the odds just to compete at the Division I level.

“There are times,” Robles said in a telephone interview this week, “every month, I’d walk into the wrestling room, or I’d be sitting in my college classroom after a hard workout, or a tough tournament, and I’d ask myself, ‘Why am I doing this? Do I really want to put this much time and effort in, because I don’t see it paying off.’ “

Who could have blamed him for giving up? After all, he already beat all the naysayers in just making it to Arizona State and wrestling for the Sun Devils. Robles was born without a right leg.

Surrendering or giving up on his dreams wasn’t in the plans for the Mesa, Arizona, native, who chased his college wrestling dream to Arizona State University.

He finished with a career record of 122-23 and won an NCAA title at 125 pounds as a senior, capping a 36-0 finish in the 2010-11 season.

Again, all while wrestling on one leg.

“You might be at the edge and be ready to just sit down and not get back up,” Robles said. “You’ve got to dig deep with you. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Impossible is found only in the dictionary of fools.’ I truly believe that.

“Nothing is impossible. It’s just, how hard are you willing to work towards it, how hard are you willing to fight for it. How bad do you really want it?”

Robles will share his inspirational message at the South Central Missouri Christian Athlete and Coach of the Year Banquet, on Thursday at Chateau on the Lake.

Robles is a Nike Athlete who travels the country sharing his story as a motivational speaker. He said the central theme that he shares with young athletes is the concept of being “unstoppable” in every way of life.

“I was born missing my leg, and that was the challenge I had to wrestle with,” Robles said. “But I know that everyone has their own challenges that they have to overcome in their life. Their own things that can hold them back.

“My message is that no matter what you’re facing, you can always be unstoppable. That’s the mentality that you have to have and what you have to believe. God has a plan for your life.”

Robles emphasized that living your life with an “unstoppable” approach doesn’t mean you never fall or never face a loss. It doesn’t even mean that you never feel like quitting or giving up.

“It means that you grind through those situations, and you have to learn how to use that negativity and those trying times as motivation, as something that’s going to make you stronger in your life, not just in that circumstance,” he said.

“An easy life, you don’t get anything out of it. If it’s easy, it’s not worth it. It’s the things that you have to fight for and grind for that really puts it on that platform and makes it worth chasing.”

There was never any confirmation of why Robles was born without a leg, and he stopped using a prosthetic leg when he was only 3 years old.

He developed a love for wrestling and first went out for his school’s team when he was 14 years old. He finished that first season with a last-place finish in his weight class in the city tournament in Mesa.

Flash forward to four years later, and he had a 96-0 record in his final two seasons of high school, with a pair of state championships and a high school national championship.

It still wasn’t enough to get him a spot at one of his dream schools – Iowa, Oklahoma State or Columbia – leaving him to stay close to home and attend Arizona State.

After a three-time All-American career, Robles is now living his dream by sharing his story and helping to inspire others.

“For me to be able to turn around and make a living being able to help people and inspire people to overcome challenges in their lives and reach their goals, I’m extremely honored,” he said.

“I just want to do the best I can with the platform that I have been given.”