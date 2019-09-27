Branson High School’s volleyball team matched its victory total from all of last season, improving to 17-2 with a three-set victory over perennial power Ozark on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates shrugged off a first-set loss to win by scores of 24-26, 25-21, 25-21.
Annie Graber had 11 kills and five blocks, with Keaton Wilczynski, Morgan LeBlanc and Alli Hawkins adding 10 digs each and Grace Dean finishing with 21 assists.
Branson cruised to a two-set victory at Springfield Hillcrest on Monday night, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-12.
Graber and LeBlanc had six kills each and Dean added 12 assists against Hillcrest.
Branson was scheduled to play Joplin at home on Thursday night before hosting Republic on Tuesday.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers won for the third time in their last four matches, claiming a 25-16, 28-26 victory over Clever on Monday night.
The loss was only the second of the season for Clever, and Hollister improved to 9-3-1 overall.
The Lady Tigers hosted Forsyth on Thursday night and are scheduled to play Logan-Rogersville at home on Tuesday.
NIXA INVITATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Eye claimed the top three places individually – from sophomores Riley Arnold (19:00.30), Avery Arnold (19:39.80) and Braylynn Siercks (20:46.90) – in winning the team title in the Class 1-2 division at the Nixa Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The three were joined by Olivia LaBrier (eighth, in 23:35.80) and Emma Bumpus (13th, in 23:57.80) and easily outdistancing College Heights for the team title.
In the Class 3-4 division, Branson finished fourth, with Hollister ninth.
Avery Webber finished seventh (20:43.70) and Jordyn Wall was 12th (20:58.20) for the Lady Pirates.
Hollister was paced by an 11th-place finish from Kylee Winkert (20:57.10) and a 15th-place showing from Patience Pinson (21:37.10).
In the boys’ competition, Branson finished third as a team in the Class 3-4 division, with Reeds Spring ninth.
Braeden Decker led Branson with an eighth-place individual finish, in a time of 17:17.70, with Zachary Seitz 10th (17:24.30). Cole Weydert led Reeds Spring with a 40th-place finish, in 19:02.40.
Blue Eye was third and Forsyth sixth in the Class 1-2 team competition.
Ryan Cardenzana was second individually for Blue Eye, in a time of 17:23.40, with Roman Ray finishing 15th, in 19:46.70.
Devyn Rains paced Forsyth, with his time of 19:42.20 good for 14th overall.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
The Lady Wolves won their eighth consecutive game on Monday night, cruising to a 15-0, four-inning rout of Mansfield.
Izzy Erickson went 4-for-4 with a double and triple, Lexie Essick had a double and went 3-for-3 and Maddie Cantrell had a double and home run.
Brooke Davis went 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in four innings.
Reeds Spring followed that up with a 17-0 rout of Aurora on Tuesday night, improving to 10-3 overall. After a scheduled home game against East Newton on Thursday, Reeds Spring will host Cassville on Tuesday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
Nixa scored four second-inning runs to take an early lead and never trailed in claiming a 10-3 victory over the Lady Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Savannah Miller went 3-for-4 with a run scored and RBI, and sophomore Chloe Grimm belted her first career home run as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Branson was scheduled to host Neosho on Thursday afternoon before playing Carthage at home on Tuesday.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves pushed their record to 6-3-1 on the season with a 25-13, 25-14 victory over Cassville on Tuesday night.
Reeds Spring was scheduled to host Spokane on Thursday night and will play at Springfield Catholic on Monday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs won their fourth consecutive match on Monday night, claiming a 25-11, 25-11 victory over Southwest.
Blue Eye is 9-3 overall and after hosting Clever on Thursday night, is scheduled to play at the Galena Lady Bear Classic on Saturday.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers dropped a two-set decision to Billings on Monday night, falling to 4-6 overall.
Forsyth was scheduled to play at Hollister on Thursday night before participating in the Galena Lady Bear Classic on Saturday.
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers improved to 11-0 on the dual-meet season with a pair of 9-0 home victories – over Clever on Tuesday and Nixa on Wednesday.
Forsyth was scheduled to host Springfield Greenwood on Thursday before playing in the Nixa Individual Tournament on Friday, then hit the road to play Mt. Vernon on Tuesday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats dropped a three-set match to NCAA Division II Missouri Southern on Tuesday night, losing by scores of 26-24, 25-18, 25-16.
Rielly Wallace had eight kills, 17 assists and eight digs to lead C of O, which fell to 12-8 overall. Aby Menzies had seven kills and Izzy Gibbany added 14 digs and three assists.
C of O will be back in action on Tuesday night with a match at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.
Wallace honored: Wallace was named the NCCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week on Tuesday. Wallace helped the Lady Bobcats win four road matches last week, including a triple-double with 12 kills, 41 assists and 12 digs in a victory over Haskell Indian Nations University.
C OF O GOLF
Bianca Cunningham carded a 77 on Tuesday to finish in fifth place individually and lead the C of O women to a third-place showing as a team at the Crossroads of America Invitational in Wentzville.
Hannah Aherin tied for ninth overall and Kate Voss finished in a tie for 15th place.
For the C of O men, Heath Carmichael tied for 20th individually, with Caleb Davis tying for 23rd and Connor Herzberg tied for 25th as the Bobcats placed fifth out of 10 teams.
