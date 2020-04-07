Hasin Leonard has been named the new Hollister High School head volleyball coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

Leonard has taught math at Hollister High School for two years and served as the assistant volleyball coach this past season. Coach Leonard is married to Hollister High School Boys Basketball Coach Pete Leonard, and they have three children.

According to a press release from Hollister, Leonard went to Harrison High School where she excelled in volleyball, track, and basketball. She was also a member of four state championship teams. Leonard went to Harrison until the last part of her senior year and graduated from Bruno Pyatt in 2007, where she then went to North Arkansas Community College and played basketball.

Coach Leonard will succeed Alexis Mitchell, who according to a Branson School District spokesperson, will teach special education and be an assistant volleyball coach at Branson High School for the 2020-2021 school year. Branson also hired a new head volleyball coach, Francie McBride, for the 2020-21 year.

Mitchell’s employment for the Branson School District was approved at the March Branson board meeting.

According to the Hollister release, Leonard is looking forward to this upcoming season and building deeper relationships with the girls and helping nurture their self-confidence.

“As an athlete, I would never have had the success that I had without a coach that saw my potential and nurtured my confidence. When I decided to get into coaching, I knew I wanted to be the coach who saw that light in athletes and pushed them towards it until they saw it, too,” Leonard said in the press release.

“If I can help at least one young lady find that inner confidence and how to push towards her goals playing volleyball and she in turn uses it to push towards her goals in life, then I have had success as a coach.”

According to the release, as Leonard prepares for the fall season, her goal is to focus on teaching self-discipline so that the girls become stronger students and athletes.

“When they learn to take their success into their own hands, they will be unstoppable,” said Leonard.