College of the Ozarks women’s cross country team has been named by the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) as a 2019 Fall Scholar-Team.
Lady Bobcat team members feature: Hannah Duncan, Adeline Holder, Bethany Marteney, Abigayle Money, Rachel Myrick, Janelle Staal, and Mary Zimmerman.
To be eligible for this award, teams must hold a minimum grade point average of 3.40 on a 4.00 scale for all combined student-athletes on the team. Achieving this award involves a great deal of discipline and hard work, as it requires all members of the team to accomplish their best work in the classroom amidst a tough schedule of competition, practice, travel, and the College’s 15-hour per week on-campus work assignment.
“I am really proud of our women’s achievements this year,” commented head coach Clint Woods. “They not only excelled athletically, but they worked extremely hard in the classroom. Our upperclassmen have become masters of time management, and that has trickled down to the rest of our team. I couldn’t be more thankful for our team and their efforts this year.”
The Lady Bobcats, with a team GPA of 3.43, are one of 26 institutions represented in the list of 54 Scholar-Teams.
