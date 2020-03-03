Blue Eye
Lady Bulldogs: The Lady Bulldogs won the district championship, coming out on top with a 62-34 win against Spokane.
The team moves on to play College Heights Christian in the Class 2 Sectionals. They play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carthage High School.
Bulldogs: The Bulldogs’ season came to a close Thursday, after they fell 42-41 to Crane in double overtime. They ended the season with a 19-7 record.
Reeds Spring
Wolves: The Wolves fell to West Plains in the first round of the district tournament Saturday, putting an end to their season. They finished the season with a 14-13 record overall, an improvement from last year’s 6-19 record.
Lady Wolves: The Lady Wolves ended a tough season Saturday, falling 47-39 to Marshfield Saturday in the first round of the district tournament. They ended the season with a 6-18 record overall.
Branson
Pirates: The Pirates picked up a win in the first round of the district tournament Saturday, coming out on top with a score of 56-43 to beat Central.
Lady Pirates: The Lady Pirates overcame some adversity in the second half, ultimately coming out with a 42-36 win over Parkview.
