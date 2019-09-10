Big individual finishes led to a team title for the Blue Eye High School girls’ cross country team at Saturday’s Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association meets in Bolivar.
The Blue Eye girls were led by Riley Arnold and Avery Arnold, who turned in the top two finishes, respectively, for Class 1 runners and were second and fourth among individuals in all classes.
Teammate Braylynn Siercks was fifth among Class 1 runners as the Lady Bulldogs outlasted Summit Prep in the team standings.
On the boys’ side, Blue Eye’s Ryan Cardenzana was first among Class 1 individuals, with Titus Thompson of School of the Ozarks second and Braden Nettleton fourth for S of O.
Blue Eye was third in the Class 1 team standings, with S of O fourth.
BRANSON BOYS’ SOCCER
The Pirates bounced back from a Thursday loss to Springfield Catholic with a 6-4 victory over Monett at Pirate Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Diego Paz, Cris Abarca and an own goal left Branson with a 3-0 halftime lead, and Garrett Wicker, Oskar Lauriac and Kyle Sutton tacked on second-half scores.
Branson took a 2-1 record into Tuesday night’s home game against Carl Junction. The Pirates will host Springfield Greenwood on Thursday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
The Lady Pirates bounced back from a pair of losses to claim a 5-2 victory over Springfield Hillcrest on Saturday afternoon.
After beating Weaubleau to open the season, Branson dropped a 12-0 decision to Logan-Rogersville on Thursday and lost a lead in an 8-7 loss to Springfield Glendale earlier Saturday. The victory over Hillcrest evened Branson’s record at 2-2 going into a busy early week stretch.
Branson played at Springfield Parkview on Monday, played Ozark at home on Tuesday, and Thursday’s home game against Joplin was moved up to Wednesday.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
Izzy Erickson struck out 17 and went 4-for-4 at the plate as the Lady Wolves stayed perfect on the young season with a 6-2 victory over Nevada on Thursday.
Ashley Nolan and Brooke Davis added two hits each as Reeds Spring improved to 2-0.
The Lady Wolves were scheduled to host Springfield Kickapoo in a battle of area powers on Monday afternoon, before playing McDonald County on the road on Tuesday and hosting Logan-Rogersville on Thursday.
S OF O VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Hollister swept two matches and split the third in pool play, en route to a second-place finish at the School of the Ozarks Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers topped Hurley (25-18, 25-11) and Chadwick (25-17, 25-15), and split with Spokane (25-13, 23-25) to finish first in their pool and advance to bracket play. Hollister ran into Springfield Catholic in the finals, dropping a 26-24, 25-22 decision.
After playing at Ava on Tuesday night, Hollister will play at Cassville on Thursday.
BLUE EYE BASEBALL
The early season surge for the fall season continued for the Bulldogs, with their third dominant victory in as many games.
Blue Eye rolled to a 16-0 victory at Bradleyville on Thursday afternoon, following up a 12-2 win over Hurley and a 14-6 rout at Sparta last Tuesday. Blue Eye was scheduled to host Purdy on Tuesday before playing Billings at home on Thursday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats dropped two of three matches at the Evangel Classic in Springfield over the weekend, defeating Williams Baptist in three sets on Friday before losing to host Evangel in four sets and Culver-Stockton in five sets on Saturday. The highlight of the weekend came in the 25-22, 25-17, 25-8 victory over Williams Baptist. Ryley Thixton had 11 kills, Rielly Wallace added 22 assists and Haley Stallings had 20 digs and five service aces.
The first match Saturday saw Evangel avenge a regular-season loss in five sets to C of O earlier in the season, with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory.
Thixton and Kaylan Smith had 10 kills each and Izzy Gibbany and 20 digs to lead C of O.
The Classic ended with C of O dropping a 26-24, 26-24, 11-25, 19-25, 15-11 decision to Culver-Stockton. Thixton (12 kills), Gibbany (5 aces, 22 digs) and Wallace (28 assists) led the way for the Lady Bobcats.
C of O dropped a four-set decision to Bellevue University on Thursday at Keeter Gym, by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20. Wallace had eight kills and 24 assists to lead the Lady Bobcats, with Abi Menzies finishing with nine kills.
C of O (4-6) is scheduled to host the Chick-fil-A Classic this weekend at Keeter Gym, with games starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
C OF O CROSS COUNTRY
College of the Ozarks junior Sam Baumer was named the Association of Independent Institutions Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after finishing 20th in the 85-runner field at the University of Central Arkansas Cross Country Challenge on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.