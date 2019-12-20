Four area teams are traveling to Springfield to play in two separate tournaments beginning on December 26th – The Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic and the Blue and Gold Tournament. Each of the tournaments are played until December 30th.
Pink and White Tournament
The Branson Lady Pirates are playing in the White Division. They tip off at 7:30 p.m. on the 26th against Camdenton at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Drury University’s campus.
The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs are playing in the Pink Division. They also tip off at 7:30 p.m. on the 26th against Bolivar at the Weiser Gym on Drury’s campus.
Blue and Gold Tournament
The Reeds Spring Wolves are playing in the Gold Division. They tip off at 9:30 a.m. against Skyline at JQH Arena on Missouri State University’s campus.
The Branson Pirates are playing in the Blue Division. They tip off at 12:30 p.m. against Lebanon at Hammons Student Center on Missouri State’s campus.
