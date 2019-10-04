Branson High School’s boys’ soccer team saw its three-game winning streak end on Tuesday night, with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Willard.
The Pirates (12-3 overall, 3-2 in the Central Ozark Conference) never led, falling behind 1-0 just two minutes into the match before Carlton Epps tied the score with his 20th goal of the season, off an assist by Diego Paz.
The score was tied 1-all at halftime, and neither team scored until Willard struck in the second overtime.
Branson was scheduled to visit Springfield Parkview on Thursday night before returning home for a Tuesday night match against Ozark.
The team is inviting all current and retired military personnel to the Ozark match, in an effort to recognize and honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces.
The Soccer Booster Club will provide giveaways, and the “Big Flag” will be on display during the national anthem. Admission is free to all military personnel.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
The Lady Wolves stretched their winning streak to 10, improving to 12-3 with a 12-2 victory over Cassville on Tuesday afternoon.
The big blows included a bases-loaded triple by Brooke Davis, followed by an RBI double by Maddie Cantrell, giving Reeds Spring an 8-2 lead after four innings.
Reeds Spring hasn’t lost since a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Logan-Rogersville on Sept. 12, and was scheduled to host Sullivan on Thursday afternoon before playing in the Springfield Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Wolves will visit Seneca on Tuesday.
BRANSON GIRLS’ GOLF
Lexie Misemer carded a 93 to lead Branson to a fifth-place team finish at Monday’s Central Ozark Conference tournament at Carthage Golf Course.
The Lady Pirates finished with a team score of 398, just 12 shots off the third-place team score of Webb City. Ozark won the team title, with Carthage second.
Jenna Teeter of Carl Junction shot a 71 to take individual medalist honors.
FORSYTH GIRLS’ TENNIS
The Lady Panthers cruised to a 7-2 victory over Mt. Vernon on Tuesday afternoon, staying perfect with a 13-0 record on the dual-meet season.
Forsyth was scheduled to play at Aurora on Thursday afternoon and at the Waynesville Invitational on Saturday.
HOLLISTER VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Tigers ran into a well-oiled machine when reigning state-champion Logan-Rogersville came to town on Tuesday night, dropping a 25-9, 25-11 decision to the Lady Wildcats.
Hollister fell to 9-5-1 overall with the loss in the Big 8 Conference opener, and was scheduled to play at Aurora on Thursday night before Saturday’s competition at the Mt. Vernon Tournament.
REEDS SPRING VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Wolves dropped a 25-17, 25-20 decision to Springfield Catholic, ending their three-match winning streak.
Reeds Spring coasted to a 25-21, 25-16 win at Springfield Central on Monday night.
The Lady Wolves (8-4-1) were scheduled to play at Mt. Vernon on Thursday night before playing at the Mt. Vernon Tournament on Saturday.
BLUE EYE VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldogs followed up their championship at the Galena Lady Bear Classic with a two-set victory over Sparta, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-17.
Blue Eye was scheduled to host Fordland on Thursday night before hosting Spokane on Tuesday night.
HOLLISTER CROSS COUNTRY
The Hollister girls had the fifth- and sixth-place individual finishers, leading the way to a runner-up team finish at the Republic Invitational on Tuesday.
Patience Pinson was fifth, finishing the 5k race in 21:53.11, with Kylee Winkert sixth, in a time of 23:43.20. Mattie Pinson was 16th, in 27:01.01, and other finishers included Shyannah Frenzel (25th, in 29:38.12) and Flor Espino (27th, in 30:25.52).
In the boys’ competition, Hollister was led by Jaxon Thomas, who was sixth individually, in 19:14.54, with Forest Workman 22nd, in 20:54.63.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers’ late-season surge was derailed slightly on Tuesday night, with a two-set loss to Stockton.
Forsyth fell to 10-8-1 with the loss, which came after a run to the championship match of the Galena Lady Bear Classic.
The Lady Panthers will take the weekend off before facing Spokane on Monday night and hosting Hurley o Tuesday.
