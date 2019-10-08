After three lopsided losses against deep, experienced and established programs, Forsyth High School football coach Andy McFarland sees the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.
That light is in the form of the standings in Class 2 District 3, where the Panthers are part of a wide-open field – at least after the top two teams.
Undefeated Ava is leading the way, followed by Willow Springs. After that is a bunch that includes Strafford, Mountain View-Birch Tree Liberty, East Newton, Houston and Forsyth, all with a chance to grab that No. 4 position – and the district first-round home game that comes with it.
“If we could get a win or two, we could improve our standing quite a bit, and even could host a district game, which is something that we’re going to be talking to our team about quite a bit in the coming weeks,” McFarland said.
Another reason for optimism around the Panthers going forward has to do with the schedule.
Forsyth fell to 2-4 overall with a 35-0 loss to Pembroke Hill on Friday night, losing its third consecutive game.
Those losses were to a Fair Grove team that is 6-0 and is receiving votes in the statewide Class 2 rankings, a Pierce City team that is 6-0 and was ranked No. 3 in Class 1 last week, and a Pembroke Hill team that is 5-1.
The regular season – and the district positioning that comes with it – ends with three games against teams more on Forsyth’s level.
That starts Friday night with a game at Stockton (1-5), then games at Strafford (3-3) and at home against Buffalo (5-1).
“We’re excited about the opportunity we have this week to go up to Stockton and play somebody in our conference and hopefully take some of the things we’ve learned and turn them into positives,” McFarland said.
McFarland called the loss to Pembroke Hill was a frustrating one, and felt a lot closer than the 35-point spread.
He said his team made several trips into the red zone, but some ill-timed mistakes kept them from putting points on the board. A touchdown just before halftime was wiped out because of a penalty.
“We definitely played a lot better this week than we did against Pierce City,” he said. “The kids played harder, we just got to be locked in. With the youth and inexperience in the program, there comes a time in the game and spot on the field where you’ve got to be locked in, and we’re learning that lesson the hard way, unfortunately.
“I thought it was less about what Pembroke was doing and more about what we were doing.”
