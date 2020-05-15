A youth baseball championship series held annually at Ballparks of America has been canceled.

The Cal Ripken World Series will not be held in 2020, according to an email from Babe Ruth League’s Major70 World Series Director Michael Solanik. The announcement came after Babe Ruth League President and CEO Steven Tellefsen posted a statement Thursday on baberuthleague.org saying the league is canceling its events in July and August to “give local leagues and states more time to play locally once given permission to safely do so.”

The message from Babe Ruth League President and CEO Steven Tellefsen said the league has created guidelines local teams can use to help restart play in their communities.

“These enhancements will not replace local and state health official guidelines, but rather give additional insight to potential items and suggested best practices local leagues can look to add in light of COVID-19,” the statement reads.

Tellefsen did not rule out the possibility of tournaments later in the year.

“We know that many of you would still like to have additional tournament opportunities run by Babe Ruth League that resemble our Regionals and World Series events, if possible,” the statement reads. “We’re currently exploring options for later summer and even fall, but for now our primary focus is on local league and state play when safely available.

As we evaluate each week and as more states begin to start play, we will report back with future plans for the calendar year.”

The suggested guidelines can be found at baberuthleague.org/news/coronavirus.aspx#.

Solanik said in an email he would issue information specific to Branson next week.