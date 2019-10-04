Late in the second set of Tuesday night’s volleyball match against Republic, the Lady Tigers took a timeout as Branson moved closer to the victory.
Branson claimed a 25-15 win in the first set and led by a 22-11 score during the break in play.
Lady Pirates coach Kailey Bridges kept her team in the huddle for about 10 quiet seconds, then sent them back onto the court.
The fact that there really weren’t any words of wisdom needed to impart to her team showed how the night went – ending in a 25-15, 25-18 victory.
It also was indicative of how the season has gone for Branson, which improved to 19-2 overall and stretched its winning streak to eight.
“We’re just trying to take one game at a time, one set at a time, and make sure that we’re still doing the little things that are important,” Bridges said. “At this point in the season, sometimes teams get lax and sometimes teams get better.
“That’s our goal – we want to get better and we want to make sure that we’re doing the little things so we keep getting better.”
This season has been about one of improvement for Branson volleyball, with tournament titles at the Branson Invitational and Lake Volleyfest in Camdenton, plus wins over strong teams in Strafford, Marshfield and Ozark.
The 19 victories (going into Thursday night’s match at Webb City) already surpassed last year’s final win total of 17, with seven matches and the Mt. Vernon Tournament in the regular season alone.
“We’ve come such a long way from last year, and we want to keep this streak going,” senior Morgan LeBlanc said. “We push ourselves and make sure we keep it going and don’t let up at all.”
For Bridges and the Lady Pirates, there are some big-time goals still out there.
It’s easy to keep them hungry for what’s to come.
“Every team is so much different, it just depends on what appeals to your kids,” Bridges said. “I’ve got really competitive kids, so we’re able to do some things where we’re competing with each other in practice, just to stay hungry.
“Then we just talk about our goals frequently. We have conference, we have districts, and we all want to make sure that we’re getting one step closer every single day.”
Bridges said they don’t shy away from talking about things like the winning streaks they have gone on – the team ripped off an 11-match winning streak earlier in the season.
There are big-time opportunities still out there: Webb City brought a 17-2 record into Thursday night’s match, with matches at Nixa (12-2), at home against Carthage (18-7-1), at Carl Junction (14-6) and at Willard (18-2) remaining on the schedule.
“We talked at the beginning of the year about not just getting past the 20-win mark, but also we want to win our tournaments, we want to win our conference,” Bridges said. “We are constantly being reminded of all of those goals that we have.”
It also speaks to the maturity for the Branson program, with seven seniors playing key roles and setting the tone every day.
“With eight seniors, and in general, our roster has a lot of experience, period,” Bridges said. “We talk about that a lot, with our upperclassmen to keep setting that standard and keeping those expectations high for our whole program. We practice as a whole program, not separating for freshmen, JV and varsity.
“We talk a lot about the varsity setting those expectations very high.”
The Republic match showed some of that maturity and business-like approach the team has taken to the season. The Lady Tigers came in with a 7-7-2 overall record, but have some weapons and physically imposing players that can give opponents trouble.
“They have some really hard-working athletes and some really tall kids, so we knew we were going to have to be creative offensively, because they have some tough kids,” Bridges said.
But Branson didn’t trail at any point on Tuesday, taking control early on in each set.
In the first set, a Morgan LeBlanc kill was followed by back-to-back service aces from Alli Hawkins to give Branson a 15-9 lead. Later in the set, LeBlanc put down consecutive kills from the back row, then Jordyn Schwartz had a kill and Jaden Moore had a block for a point and a 19-13 lead.
Moore added a tip kill to give Branson a set point, and the set ended with a hitting error by Republic.
The second set wasn’t any more suspenseful. LeBlanc had a kill and ace as Branson scored the first four points of the set, then the Lady Pirates went on a 10-2 run to take a 19-9 lead.
LeBlanc had three kills and an ace, Annie Graber added three kills and Schwartz had two.
Moore and Emily Prosser teamed up on a block to make it a 22-11 lead and force the abbreviated Republic timeout, then LeBlanc had a kill to set up a match point. The match ended on a Republic hitting error.
LeBlanc finished with a team-high nine kills, with Graber adding five and Schwartz and Moore finishing with four each. Grace Dean had 18 assists and Keaton Wilczynski finished with 17 digs.
