The hits keep coming for the Branson High School volleyball team.
The Lady Pirates saw their winning streak end, but they still claimed the championship of the Lake Volleyfest tournament in Camdenton.
Branson dropped a two-set decision to Marshfield in pool play, but won the rematch in bracket play in two sets, and also topped Camdenton, Miller Career Academy, Sacred Heart and Winona.
The Lady Pirates improved to 15-2 on the season and added this tournament title to the championship of the Branson Invitational earlier this month.
After visiting Springfield Hillcrest on Monday night and hosting Ozark on Tuesday, Branson will play Joplin at home on Thursday.
BRANSON BOYS’ SOCCER
The Pirates ran their winning streak to eight on Thursday night, improving to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the Central Ozark Conference with a 6-3 victory at West Plains.
Kyle Sutton scored two goals, with Gaige Efird, Carlton Epps, Diego Paz and Oskar Lauriac each adding one.
Branson was scheduled to visit Nixa in a key COC match on Tuesday night before playing in the Bolivar Tournament this weekend.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
Izzy Erickson struck out 18 and went 3-for-4 at the plate as the Lady Wolves claimed a 4-0 victory over visiting Monett on Thursday afternoon.
Brooke Davis, Alexis Baskins and Kaleala Vanngenderen each added two hits for Reeds Spring, which stretched its winning streak to six and improved to 8-3 overall.
The Lady Wolves were scheduled to play Mansfield at home on Monday and at Aurora on Tuesday before returning for a home game against East Newton on Thursday.
BRANSON SOFTBALL
The Lady Pirates won three of five games at the Branson Invitational over the weekend, claiming victories over Aurora (10-9), Eldon (9-8) and Springfield Hillcrest (4-1).
Two of the victories were dramatic walk-off wins, with Branson scoring two in the bottom of the sixth to beat Aurora, and scoring one in the bottom of the fifth to finish off Eldon.
Against Aurora, Aly Dicken scored the tying run on a passed ball, and Leann Rhoads came across on a wild pitch for the winning tally. Cat Ford and Sierra Dailey had three hits each and Savannah Miller added two hits.
The Eldon game saw Anika Arjes line a single to right field to drive in Chloe Grimm with the winning score. Grimm went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Dailey, Miller and Peyton Bonsey had two hits each.
Ford led the way for the Lady Pirates against Hillcrest, giving up no earned runs in the complete-game victory.
Ford and Langley Miller had two hits apiece.
Branson lost to Springfield Glendale (9-2) and Lamar (5-0).
The Lady Pirates are 7-8 overall and were scheduled to play at Nixa on Tuesday before hosting Neosho on Thursday.
BRANSON, REEDS SPRING CROSS COUNTRY
The Branson High School boys’ cross country team had four of the top 10 individual finishers, leading to the team championship at the Willard Highline Invitational on Thursday.
Senior Braeden Decker was second, in a time of 17:00.80, with Zachary Seitz (17:08.90) third, Hunter Kearney-Doyle (17:58.30) ninth and Jose Ramirez (17:59.90) finishing 10th.
Willard finished second in the team standings, with Reeds Spring third.
The Wolves were paced by Ethan Gordon, who was 21st individually, in a time of 19:19.30.
The Branson girls also claimed the team title at the invitational, thanks to three of the top five individual finishers.
Freshman Avery Webber was second, in a time of 21:00.00, with fellow freshman Jordyn Wall (21:34.00) third and Madison Pardeck (22:18.50) fifth.
HOLLISTER INVITATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
School of the Ozarks sophomore Titus Thompson won the individual title, finishing the 5k race in 17:09.88 and leading the Patriots to a third-place team finish at the Hollister Invitational on Thursday.
S of O’s Braden Nettleton (18:21.04) was fifth, with Forsyth’s Devyn Rains (19:15.29) 12th and Hollister’s Jaxon Thomas (19:17.21) 13th.
Forsyth finished in fifth place as a team.
In the girls’ race, Hollister’s Patience Pinson finished fourth, in a time of 21:24.91, and Kyle Winkert was fifth, turning in a time of 21:48.57, as the Lady Tigers took third place as a team.
Erin Black of School of the Ozarks finished 11th overall, in 24:28.98, with Forsyth’s McKenzie Calhoun (25:09.55) taking 16th.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers claimed their second consecutive victory on Thursday night, a three-set victory over an Ava team that came in with an 11-4-1 record.
Forsyth took a 4-5 overall record into a Monday night home match against Billings. The Lady Panthers will visit Hollister on Thursday.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats took three of four matches at the Lincoln College Tournament over the weekend, recording three-set victories over Holy Family College and Crowley’s Ridge College on Friday, then losing in four sets to Lincoln College and beating Haskell Indian Nations University in three sets on Saturday.
Several C of O players put up big numbers in the victory over Haskell, a 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 win. Rielly Wallace finished with a triple-double, with 12 kills, 41 assists and 12 digs. Ryley Thixton had 11 kills and 13 digs, while Izzy Gibbany added 35 digs.
Thixton had 16 kills and 11 digs to lead C of O in the 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 loss to Lincoln.
The Lady Bobcats opened the event with a 25-8, 25-3, 25-11 victory over Holy Family, then a 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 win over Crowley’s Ridge.
C of O took a 12-7 overall record into a Tuesday night match at Missouri Southern. The Lady Bobcats will then play at Lyon College on Oct. 1.
C OF O CROSS COUNTRY
The C of O men finished fourth and the women were fifth in the 16-team NAIA/College Division at the Southern Stampede at Missouri Southern on Saturday.
Abigayle Money finished eighth individually in the 141-runner field to lead the Lady Bobcats, turning in a time of 19:16.83 in the 5k race. Janelle Staal was 19th, in a time of 19:48.93.
Samuel Baumer was 19th in the men’s race, with a time of 27:13.02 in the 8k competition.
