It’s safe to say there wasn’t a lot of optimism and realistic hopes for a big season for the Hollister High School girls’ basketball program.
Back in November, the team had plenty of unknowns … and plenty of reasons for skepticism.
The team was coming off a 6-18 finish, had a new coach, a team full of freshmen and sophomores, with no juniors and only three seniors back.
At least one of those seniors had decided to pass up playing basketball this season, too, and had to be convinced to come back to the team and stick it out.
All the pieces were in place for another losing season, void of good memories on the basketball court for the Lady Tigers.
It turns out, though, that all the pieces also were in place for one of the more memorable turnarounds in recent memory on the Tri-Lakes basketball scene.
After an 0-2 start, Hollister has won 12 of its last 19 games, winning three of four at the Walnut Grove Tournament, and two of three in a third-place showing at the Galena Lady Bear Classic.
The Lady Tigers took a 12-9 record into Thursday night’s game at Reeds Spring, and with five games remaining before the opening of district play, appear to be a good bet to finish over .500 on the season.
Even to those inside the program, it’s still tough to fathom what has happened and how quickly the change has come.
“I can’t really put any of this into words,” senior Taylor Sellers said. “I never imagined that we’d be able to work this hard and this well as a team and accomplish what we’ve done in half a year.
“It’s mind-blowing.”
A quick poll through some key players on the team reveals no one willing to say they expected this turnaround.
In the 10 previous years, Hollister compiled a 57-172 overall record. Included in that were seasons of 2-19, 1-20 and 3-22.
So the high-water mark of expectations for this team were not very high-water at all.
“I had different expectations than what I’ve had in past years,” Sellers said. “They weren’t astonishingly high. It was like, ‘OK, we might win a few more than last year, and it will be better than it was in the past.’ Not like, ‘Oh my God, we have a winning season.’
“There’s no way I expected any of this.”
Oh, how a couple of months can change things.
“Now, we’re like the big dogs and we’re winning all of these games, maybe we’ll even win 15 games by the end of the season,” senior Beca Clarida said. “It’s crazy, no one would have thought we would have done this.
“We’ve all come together and been able to contribute as a team. It’s way different this year, we work better as a team.”
The winning ways have even come as a surprise to first-year coach Jimmy Lincoln, who arrived on the scene last summer after coaching the girls’ team the last three seasons at Omaha High School in Arkansas.
Lincoln lives in Springfield and needed to spend more time on his family business. In Arkansas, coaches are required to teach at least a half-day, so he was looking for a spot where he could just coach.
Hollister offered that, after the resignation of Willy Morgan.
This is Lincoln’s 22nd season of coaching basketball, most of them on the boys’ side, and he’s never had a season like this one.
“I can say this – of all the years I’ve coached, I’ve had some successes, had a lot of good players and won district titles,” Lincoln said. “I’ve never had a year as enjoyable of watching a group grow, get better and start believing they can win.”
Lincoln pointed to last week’s tournament in Galena as a sign of how far his team has come.
At the start of the season, playing a team close or being competitive for an extended period before losing would be met with celebration in the locker room.
But in Galena, the Lady Tigers defeated Cassville in the opening round, then lost to eventual tournament champion Forsyth in the semifinals before beating top-seeded Wheaton in the third-place game.
When Lincoln walked into the locker room after the semifinal loss to Forsyth, he was struck by what he saw.
“You could walk in that locker room and say, ‘We’ve turned the corner as a program.’” Lincoln said. “Not a word was said, the heads were down. It wasn’t that we played somebody close, they expected to win that tournament.
“I don’t know it’s been like that in this program in the past.”
The influence Lincoln made was immediate and impactful.
The veteran coach who spent much of his career in central Missouri is entertaining as he marches back and forth on the sidelines throughout a game.
He jokes with officials and staffers at the scorer’s table, gets his point across to players – often in a humorous way – and can be a masterful motivator.
“He knows when to be serious and when to goof off, and we can feed off of his attitude on things,” senior Maddy Frenzel said. “We know when to joke around with him and we know when not to poke the bear.”
“Poke the bear” is a nice way to put it.
“People don’t know him like we know him, so during games, they see him over there yelling at us and it’s kind of scary at times,” Clarida said. “It’s completely different in practice, we flow well with him. Everyone is working together as a team, and he knows that. It’s all equal.”
One player on the team knew all about Lincoln long before this season.
Sophomore Kendrick Bailey was an all-state softball player as a freshman at Omaha High School last season. Her parents both work for FedEx in Harrison, Arkansas, and she plays for AAU basketball and summer league softball teams in Springfield.
She has a long history with Lincoln, working with him since she was a seventh-grader. There is not expected to be a softball program fielded at Omaha High School for Bailey’s junior and senior seasons, so when the opportunity presented itself, her family moved to Hollister and the coach-player relationship continued.
“It wasn’t really an easy decision,” Bailey said. “I didn’t want to leave all of my friends, but some things are just better.
“It’s so much fun here. The team is great, and no one gets upset about anything, so that’s good.”
If you attend a Hollister game, you may never ever hear the name “Kendrick” called out. That’s courtesy of Lincoln, who gave her the nickname “Bug” shortly after beginning to coach her in seventh grade.
“She was a 4-foot-11, 75-pound ballplayer who was going out there, and in the summertime thought she could play against high school seniors,” Lincoln said. “She was just like a little waterbug on the pond, just everywhere.”
In the heat of games, Lincoln often slipped up when calling out to “Waterbug,” so it became, “Bug.”
Bailey said virtually everyone calls her “Bug,” except for a couple of teachers. When she was named to the Arkansas all-state softball team last season, she requested the certificate have her name listed as “Bug Bailey.”
Especially early in the season, Bailey provided Hollister with a measure of calmness as the team found its way. The soft-spoken point guard has a high-level basketball IQ, and the ball-handling abilities needed to slow the game down and allow her team to work through some growing pains.
Playing at the powerful Blue Eye Invitational, the 5-foot-5 sophomore spent several minutes at the top of the key, dribbling out the clock and weaving in and out of defenders as the Lady Tigers milked the clock and put games away.
She’s also cognizant of who has the hot shooting hand for her team, and makes sure she gets them the ball. That happened early in the third-place game at Galena, with sophomore Aubrey Henson heating up from beyond the 3-point line.
“I think she has helped bring all of our basketball IQs up,” Sellers said. “It has helped all of us, and brought up the intensity, picking up the pace and letting us know where to go, because we didn’t have much of a basketball IQ at all in the past.
“It has brought our IQ up, brought our intensity up and brought our speed up, to that extra level that we needed.”
Bailey leads Hollister with a 15.1-point scoring average, and she averages 5.1 rebounds per game. She also leads the team in free-throw percentage (65.9 percent), assists (102), deflections (65), steals (56) and blocks (10).
Frenzel averages 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting a team-high 30.2 percent from 3-point range, with Gabby Franciskovich averaging 8.2 points, Jackie Pyatt averaging 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and Nesa Clarida adding 6.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
As the season has gone on, virtually everyone on the team has seen a rise in the level of their games. It isn’t a coincidence that the team has seen a similar uptick in wins and losses.
The lack of egos on the team has been a refreshing and encouraging sign for its coach.
“They have never been upset about playing time,” Lincoln said. “It is a total team atmosphere, based on their attitudes. Even Maddie Frenzel, who started last year, she’s had to adjust from what they’ve done last year, what she did last year, and they have accepted their roles and blossomed.”
It has been about far more than just the addition of Bailey – especially in recent weeks.
“Since Christmas and the new year, I think we’ve played seven games, and she’s been the leading scorer in maybe two,” Lincoln said. “That’s what has made us pretty good.
“The other night, we played against Wheaton, which had beaten us early in the season, and we were up 18 points in the fourth quarter, and at that time, Bug was the fourth-leading scorer for us. At the beginning of the season, she would have had to be the leading scorer or we wouldn’t have been competitive. That’s how much this team has grown.”
After Thursday’s game at Reeds Spring, the Lady Tigers have four regular-season games left before the start of district play.
The Class 3 District 11 field is a deep and brutal one, including Strafford, which took a 102-game winning streak into Thursday night, plus Springfield Catholic, Fair Grove and Clever.
Strafford (No. 1), Fair Grove (No. 6) and Clever (No. 8) all are ranked in the top 10 in the state.
Even with its improvement this season, Hollister may be destined for a No. 8 seed and first-round date with Strafford at the district tournament.
That won’t do anything to put a damper on this team and the run it is having, though.
“It is so much fun. It’s the best team I’ve ever been on and we have the best chemistry on any team I’ve been around,” Frenzel said. “I get to play with my best friends every day, and to win …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.