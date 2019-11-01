Branson High School’s boys’ soccer team continued to make the 2019 season one to remember, setting a school record for wins in a single season in a 3-1 victory at Neosho on Tuesday night.
The Pirates improved to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Central Ozark Conference, bettering the 2012 team’s final record of 16-8-1.
Kyle Sutton scored his 36th goal of the season to open the scoring, and after Neosho scored the equalizer, Carlton Epps notched his 22nd goal, and Gaige Efird added his ninth.
A driving rainstorm rendered the field unplayable and forced the game to be called 15 minutes into the second half. Branson was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday night in the regular-season finale, then will play Nixa on Tuesday night in the opener of the Class 4 District 11 Tournament in Ozark.
The Pirates suffered a 6-2 loss to Springfield Central on Monday night, with Cris Abarca and Brayan Barboza scoring Branson’s goals.
FORSYTH VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Panthers’ season ended with a 25-21, 25-7 loss to Strafford in the semifinals of the Class 2 District 10 Tournament on Tuesday night.
Forsyth reached the semifinals with a three-set victory over New Covenant Academy in the first round on Monday night, and ended its season with a 20-12-2 overall record.
REEDS SPRING SOFTBALL
Two Reeds Spring players were named to the first team, with two more on the second team, on the All-Class 3 Region tram released Wednesday.
The team honors the best players from Districts 9-12 in Class 3, and were voted on by coaches of teams in those districts.
Pitcher Izzy Erickson and catcher Maddie Cantrell were first-team selections, with infielder Lexi Essick and outfielder Ashley Nolan on the second team. Reeds Spring advanced to the championship game of the District 11 Tournament before losing to Logan-Rogersville.
ALL-MARK TWAIN CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL
Three School of the Ozarks players were voted to the All-Mark Twain Conference volleyball team released earlier this week.
Jessica Barber was a first-team selection, with Macy Martin and Molly Sparks each voted to the second team.
C OF O VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bobcats reached the 20-victory mark on Tuesday, going on the road and knocking off NCAA Division II Southwest Baptist in four sets in Bolivar.
C of O (20-12) won by scores of 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 27-25.
Ryley Thixton finished with 15 kills and 17 digs, Maggie Plake added 13 kills, Haley Stallings had 22 digs and Izzy Gibbany had 15 digs.
C of O is off until hosting the NCCAA Division I National Championships on Dec. 5-7.
