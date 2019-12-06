Ozarks National opened to the public in April.
The project was announced in 2015 when Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, joined forces with the Coore & Crenshaw firm. It was envisioned to redefine the perception of golf in the Ozarks as well as serve as a gateway to the Ozarks National Forest.
In a press release Thursday, Big Cedar announced Ozarks National was named the Best New Public Golf Course in America in Golf Digest’s annual rankings list. The ranking is based on a panel of more than 1,700 high-level golfers with handicaps under 10. The criteria includes range of shots, challenge level, layout variety and scenic beauty.
Ozarks National is just one of the multiple courses of Big Cedar Lodge. Top of the Rock, the Buffalo Ridge Springs Course and the 13-hole Mountain Top course are the three others. A fifth course, Payne’s Valley, will soon be revealed by Morris and Tiger Woods.
The recognition is one of many Big Cedar Lodge has received. In September, Golf Magazine named Big Cedar Lodge as the No. 1 family golf resort in North America in its Top 100 Resorts issue for 2019-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.