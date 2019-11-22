Abby Oliver
Junior Abby Oliver was named as the A.I.I. Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Oliver is ranked 7th in the NAIA DII.
When named as Player of the Week Monday, she was averaging 18.3 points per game, shooting 51.2% from the field and 49% beyond the arc.
She averaged 2.43 rebounds, 2 assists and .86 steals per game.
In the last three wins, Oliver went 57.8% from the field and 56.5% beyond the arc. She put up over 20 points in each of those three games.
Brandt Cochran
Senior Brandt Cochran was named as the A.I.I. Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
His most notable game this season was against Evangel, where he put up 32 points in the victory – turning an 11-point halftime deficit into an 11-point win.
When named Monday, he was shooting 37.6% from the field and had made 20 shots from beyond the arc.
He averaged 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Cochran is averaging 33.6 minutes on the floor and 21.1 points per game.
