For the second time this season, the Reeds Spring Wolves picked up a win against the Hollister Tigers. The 63-49 win ended a string of three losses and the Wolves improved to 6-8 for the season.
Reeds Spring head coach Barry Yocom said they knew it was going to be a battle going in.
“We played (Hollister) early in the season and it was a very close game,” Yocom said. “We knew rebounding was going to be important for us, especially keeping them off the offensive glass.”
Hollister got out on an early 10-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Wolves came back and went on a bit of a run later in the quarter. Five points from junior Lance Hafar and three from sophomore Ty Cooper helped the Wolves tie it up. With just seconds left in the quarter, Hafar put up two more points to give the team a two-point lead to end the first.
Yocom gives his team credit for getting out of a tough spot and going on a 10-0 run to finish the quarter.
It took a while for things to get going in the second quarter, but the Tigers were able to put up eight unanswered points to take back the lead. Five of those points came from senior Presley David. The Tigers were up 18-12 with just over four minutes to play in the half.
Soon, the Wolves went on another run. Hafar hit a three to get things started. Junior Micah Asbill put up two points and the Wolves trailed by just one point.
David sunk a basket for the Tigers to increase their lead to three points, but the lead wouldn’t last for long.
Asbill put up two more points for the Wolves to close in on Hollister’s lead. A three from senior J.T. Bayliff followed, and the Wolves took back the lead. Another three would come from Cooper before the break, giving Reeds Spring a 25-20 lead at the half.
In the final two quarters, Reeds Spring managed to hold onto the lead and come out with the 63-49 win.
The Wolves managed to get some free throws down the stretch and only allowed the Tigers 29 points between the final two quarters.
Yocom said he thinks it was a really good game for his team.
“We did a good job of making them earn their points,” Yocom said. “We only gave up one offensive rebound in the second half, and I think that’s huge in high school basketball.”
He also thinks the Wolves did a good job of handling the pressure.
“When teams get down late in the second half, they’re going to try to amp up the pressure,” Yocom said.
He noted that his team has been a bit inconsistent with that this year, but he thinks they did a good job with it on Friday night.
