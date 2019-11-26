The National Christian College Athletic Association 2019 National Volleyball Championship will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Howell W. Keeter Gymnasium on the college of the Ozarks campus.
This is the second year of the three-year agreement to host the tournament.
Eight teams will compete in the tournament, and each of the teams will have a local business serving as their honorary coach to welcome them to the Ozarks.
A link to the bracket and the schedule of game times will be available on the college’s athletic website, bobcats.cofo.edu
Admission to the tournament requires an event pass. Spectator passes can be purchased at the gate. Options and prices are as follows, with children fourth grade and below admitted free of charge:
Tournament Pass
General Spectator: $35
Students (5th grade – college): $20
Senior Citizens (60 & over): $20
1 Day Pass
General Spectator: $15
Students (5th grade – college): $10
Senior Citizens (60 & over): $10
Concessions will be available during the entirety of the tournament.
