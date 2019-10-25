Things went downhill quickly for the College of the Ozarks volleyball team during the fourth set of Tuesday night’s match against Lyon College at Keeter Gymnasium.
The Lady Bobcats had split the first two sets, winning the opener by a 25-20 score and dropping the second, 25-19, and appeared to be poised to take the third set, leading 20-17.
A rash of hitting errors by Lyon, along with four kills from Kaylee Larimer and three from Ryley Thixton, helped C of O take a 20-17 lead and forced a timeout from the Scots.
On the next point, Thixton jumped to make an attack at the net and came down on the foot of a Lyon player. She had to be helped off the court with a sprained ankle, and it sent the Lady Bobcats into a spiral.
Lyon scored eight of the final 10 points to win the third set, then ended the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set.
C of O coach Stacy Muckenthaler wasn’t ready to use the Thixton injury as an excuse.
“Losing Ryley Thixton in the fourth set was pretty big for us, but from the very beginning, we didn’t play with any intensity, we didn’t have any fire,” Muckenthaler said. “We’re continuing to struggle with the things that we normally don’t struggle with.”
The loss came after a weekend when the Lady Bobcats won three of four matches at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Tournament, and marked a step back for a team that has had its shares of ups and downs this season.
“Tomorrow, we’re not even practicing, we’re just having individual meetings,” Muckenthaler said. “I’ve let some things go for too long, and we need to address them individually tomorrow. It’s not that they’re doing anything bad, we’re just being very selfish right now.
“It’s just uncharacteristic C of O volleyball.”
The good news from the C of O coach’s perspective, is that there is time to find fixes for what the team is struggling with.
The team opened play at the Lincoln College Tri-Match on Friday, then will play at NCAA Division II Southwest Baptist University on Tuesday.
Following that, the team is off until hosting the NCCAA Division I Championships on Dec. 5-7.
That is an event the Lady Bobcats finished as the national runner-ups at last season.
“The potential that I saw (at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Tournament) from this group, we’ll be fine, once we get on the same page and we get it fixed,” Muckenthaler said. “That will happen tomorrow.”
Larimer finished with a team-high 11 kills for the Lady Bobcats, with Rielly Wallace adding nine, Kaylan Smith eight and Thixton seven.
Wallace had 30 assists and nine digs, with Haley Stallings and Shay Latture finishing with 12 digs each.
The top stretch for C of O came in the opening set, when Thixton had four kills and a block for a point, Larimer finishing with three kills, and Smith and Wallace each adding a pair of kills.
Thixton had two kills on the final three points of the set to five the Lady Bobcats (14-12) the early advantage.
Lyon went on an 8-1 run early in the second set to take control, and even though C of O rallied to cut the deficit to 17-16, the Lady Bobcats could never pull even.
Back-to-back service aces by Lyon’s Michayla Shanks ended the second set, and after Thixton’s injury in the third set, Lyon led for most of the final set, by as much as 20-14.
A service ace from Stallings sparked a C of O rally, with Smith, Wallace and Larimer adding kills, then a block from Maggie Plake making it a 23-alll score.
Lyon ended the match with a kill from Marie Eleni Bampiri and another ace from Shanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.