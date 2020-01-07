College of the Ozarks men’s and women’s basketball teams each collected two wins on the weekend in conference play at the Haskell A.I.I. Classic in Lawrence, Kan.
The Lady Cats handily defeated Wilberforce University (Ohio), 78-57, in Friday’s matchup. On Saturday, the Lady Cats started out slowly, leading Northern New Mexico College, 32-25 at the half. Returning to the court after the break, the Lady Cats proceeded to hold NNMC to 21 points over two quarters of play, while scoring 41 of their own for a 73-46 win. The victory boosted the Lady Cats’ season record to 12-3.
Senior guard Ashley Forrest (Branson) led all players with 22 points for her career high. She also added three rebounds and two assists. Forrest was 8-for-12 from the field, hitting 6 of ten three pointers. Also scoring in double figures for the Lady Cats was freshman Julie Stone (Thayer) with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Annie Noah pulled down a game-leading nine rebounds, and Grace Steiger blocked one shot.
The Bobcats, who downed Wilberforce 73-58 in Day One of the Classic, tipped off against Northern New Mexico on Saturday. The Bobcats took a 42-31 lead into the locker room at the half. NNMC rallied in the second half to minimize the differential, but the Bobcats held their own to close out the game with a 78-69 victory. The win pushed the Bobcats’ season record above the .500 mark at 8-7.
