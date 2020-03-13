The Bobcats’ season came to a close Wednesday after they were defeated 99-58 by Morningside College in the first round of the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championship.
Morningside was seeded at No. 1 heading into the tournament, and the Bobcats were no. 8. Head coach Steve Shepherd knew the game was going to be a tough one going in.
The Bobcats got out on an early lead. Brandt Cochran hit two threes within a minute to put the team up by six.
“Brandt Cochran got off to a good start,” Shepherd said. “He’s a kid that can create his own shot. He’s been able to do that his whole career.”
The Bobcats put up six more points in the next three minutes before Morningside tied it up for the first time. The teams battled back and forth and tied it up once more before Morningside took off with the lead with about 10 minutes left in the half.
Shepherd said the game was tough defensively from there on out.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” Shepherd said. “We just didn’t have the balance we needed to be able to attack them from many different levels.
“They hurt us in the post with their two big post-men – I think they had 32 points between the two of them. We didn’t have an answer for those two guys.”
In the last 10 minutes of the half, Morningside had worked their way to a 12-point lead.
Their success continued early into the second half, and they added 8 more points within the first two minutes to lead by 20.
Shepherd said the Bobcats didn’t come out to the second with the right mindset.
But shots from Ayden Stone, Treydon Rackley and Cochran cut Morningside’s lead in half within the next two minutes.
“I was proud of the way we battled back,” Shepherd said. “Ultimately it was a tough matchup for us.”
Though the Bobcats battled back, they were unable to hold Morningside for long.
The Bobcats added just 18 points in the final 16 minutes of the game, while Morningside pushed for 49.
For the game, Cochran led all scorers with 25 points.
Rackley followed with 13.
Although the Bobcats season came to a close Wednesday, Shepherd is already looking forward to next season.
The Bobcats graduate just one senior, Brandt Cochran.
Although Cochran regularly led the team in points scored, Shepherd said he’s done a great job of setting an example for the younger guys.
“He was a great leader as a senior for us,” Shepherd said. “We’re going to miss him, but I think he’s kind of laid the groundwork for these guys that we have left.
He’s shown them a good example of what hard work will do for you.”
Due to the fact the Bobcats are graduating just one player, there will be a lot of returning faces – some who played some big minutes this season.
Shepherd said he also feels like they’re putting together a strong recruiting class.
“I’m excited about that,” Shepherd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.