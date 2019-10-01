When the most crucial times hit for the Forsyth High School volleyball team in Thursday night’s match against area rival Hollister, the marquee players for the Lady Panthers came up the biggest.
Senior Emily Shipman and junior Cadence Swank each delivered in the final stretch of each set, keying a 27-25, 25-21 victory.
Swank had two kills and three blocks in a stretch when Forsyth turned a 17-15 deficit into a 21-18 lead.
Swank added a kill later as Forsyth fought off a set point at 24-23, then Shipman recorded a block and closed out the set with a service ace.
The second set was more of the same, with the Lady Panthers scoring 10 of the set’s final 16 points to end the match.
Shipman had five kills and a block during that stretch, with Swank closing out the match with three kills during a personal highlight-reel run.
“I think that’s key for any program, to have balance across the board,” first-year Forsyth coach Mallory Richardson said. “You can’t rely on just one player to get things done – you have to have everybody contributing and that’s what we did tonight.
“I think this is probably the best that we’ve played, just with everybody stepping up.”
The victory improved Forsyth’s record to 5-6 overall, and even with the good feelings that came out of Thursday’s match, the Lady Panthers’ coach said the team is capable of even much more.
“I’m super-happy with the way we played,” Richardson said. “I’ve been telling the girls all season that’s how we can play, and to finally see it come to fruition was very good.
“I think we’re capable of doing even more and playing even better than we did tonight. I think it’s just a case of believing that we can and forcing the other side to make the errors.”
Hollister (9-4-1) trailed through much of the opening set, but took a 23-22 lead on a service ace from Drew Henderson. The lead was 24-23 and gave the Lady Tigers a set point after a tip kill from Alli Muttillo.
Another Muttillo kill saved a Forsyth set point to make it a 25-all score, but Forsyth ended the set with a service error and Shipman kill.
Hollister opened the second set strong, taking leads of 5-1 and 9-4, but the Lady Tigers were hurt by a string of hitting errors.
The Hollister lead was 15-10 after a kill from Sam Grogan, but Hollister scored the next six points, four of them on Shipman kills, to take a 16-15 lead.
Blocks from Shipman and Kenzie Koen, then a kill from Shipman, made it s 10-1 run and gave Forsyth a 20-16 lead.
Hollister fought off a pair of match points behind kills from Kyla McClintic before a Swank kill ended the match.
“They picked up a lot of really great things, and you have to give them credit,” Hollister coach Alexis Mitchell said. “It just wasn’t hitting the floor for us tonight the way it has in the past, and it’s hard to score if it won’t hit the floor.”
It was the second loss in the last three matches for Hollister, with a loss to Blue Eye and victory over Clever the most recent action before the Forsyth loss.
“It’s still a process for us, we’re still growing and getting used to being successful and how to handle success and growing as a team with our inexperience and checking in every game,” Mitchell said. “It’s an ongoing process, and every game we’re going to learn – we’re going to learn from this.”
