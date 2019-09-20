Branson High School’s softball team is heavy on the youth movement this season.
In Tuesday night’s 8-4 loss to Republic, the Lady Pirates started two seniors, one junior and the rest freshmen and sophomores.
So coach Josh McKee knows the team is going to go through games like it did on Tuesday, where physical errors were compounded by mental miscues and baserunning mistakes left the second-year coach frustrated.
“We’re young,” McKee said after his team dropped its second game in as many days and fell to 4-5 overall.
“But eventually, we’re not going to be able to use that excuse anymore. We are one-third of the way through our schedule, and we’re going to have to figure that out.”
Branson never led against Republic, spotting the Lady Tigers one run in the second inning, then two in the third – thanks in large part to two fielding errors – two in the fifth and three in the seventh.
A sprained ankle led to a runner being cut down on the basepaths in the Branson first inning, and the Lady Panthers were unable to push a run across in the second after loading the bases with one out.
Ally Dicken singled and Bella Gavin doubled, then Peyton Bonsey was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Leann Rhoads was retired on a popup for the second out, and a runner was doubled off to end the inning.
Gavin – who finished with three doubles for the game, was stranded on second after a fifth-inning double, and Savannah Miller singled to lead off the seventh and was left on second to end the game.
Even the innings Branson scored were marked by missed opportunities.
In the third, Chloe Grimm was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and she stole second base. With one out, Langley Miller singled, and Miller followed with an RBI single.
The inning ended when a groundout led to a runner’s interference call and a double play.
In the fourth, Branson scored twice but could have been in for an even-bigger inning.
Ally Dicken was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Gavin added her second double of the game. Bonsey singled in two runs and Rhoads followed with a single. After a popout for the first out of the inning, Cat Ford walked to load the bases.
A short flyout and groundout ended the threat.
Branson scored its final run in the sixth when Rhoads was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and later scored on a Ford sacrifice fly.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to play at Webb City on Thursday before hosting the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Next week’s schedule includes a Tuesday afternoon game at Nixa before a home game against Neosho on Thursday.
