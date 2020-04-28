Reeds Spring has a new girl’s basketball coach.
The school district recently announced that Jessica McNichols will be the new head high school girls basketball coach for the 2020-21 school year. She will also teach Physical Education at the high school.
McNichols is no stranger to Reeds Spring.
She returns to the district after serving as the head basketball coach at Lockwood High School for the past three years.
McNichols previously taught Physical Education at Reeds Spring Middle School and was the assistant high school girls basketball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.