After a string of four wins – their longest winning streak of the season – the Bobcats dropped two games over the weekend at the Lincoln College Classic. They are 12-10 overall, 4-2 in conference.
Friday, the Bobcats fell to No. 8 Washington Adventist University. The teams battled in the first half, and the Bobcats trailed by six heading to the break. The second half proved tough for the Bobcats as WAU was shooting at 58%, the Bobcats fell 108-77 for their ninth loss of the season.
Saturday, the Bobcats faced Lincoln College. They got out to an early lead in the first half, leading by as many as nine points before Lincoln came back and tied it up with just under 12 minutes left in the half. The Bobcats fought back to close in on Lincoln’s lead, tying it up once more, but failed to take back the lead before the half was up.
At the break, the Bobcats trailed 40-39.
In the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Bobcats tied it up twice more but struggled to take the lead. With about nine minutes left to play, the Bobcats tied the game for the third time that half before taking a one point lead. The lead didn’t last long before Lincoln took it back less than 30 seconds later.
The Bobcats would tie the game twice more and take the lead once more before Lincoln tied it up with under six minutes left to play. Despite attempts to battle back, the Bobcats fell 79-69 against Lincoln.
In the loss, four Bobcats put up double-digits on the board. Sophomore Klay Barton led with 14, freshman Ayden Stone had 12, senior Brandt Cochran added 12 and freshman Trent McBride put up 10. Stone also pulled down 12 rebounds and Barton had four assists.
The Bobcats return to their home court on Saturday to play Haskell. Earlier this season, the Bobcats took a 84-67 win against the Fighting Indians.
