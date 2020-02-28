The Panthers moved on in district play Tuesday, after taking a 53-52 win over Hollister in the first round. But, the win didn’t come easily.
Hollister got out on an early lead, and left the first half with a 32-21 lead.
Forsyth made attempts to battle back in the third quarter, coming within four points of Hollister’s lead at times.
Hollister maintained the lead after three quarters of play, and went into the final quarter with a 44-37 lead.
Forsyth allowed Hollister just two points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and put up five of their own to bring the game within four points once again. The game was pretty back and forth for the next three minutes.
With two minutes left to play, the Panthers were down just three points when Buck Sanders went to the line for a couple of free throw attempts. Sanders hit both shots, making it a one-point game.
Shortly after, Forsyth took the lead. The game went scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Forsyth took the 53-52 win to move on in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.