Forsyth High School’s football team took a two-game winning streak into a Week 4 matchup at Fair Grove.
But the Panthers’ last two victories – over Jasper and Greenfield – were a different animal. Those two teams are a combined 1-7 through three weeks of 2019.
Fair Grove entered Friday’s game unbeaten in three games, winning by 22, 28 and 42 points.
Forsyth became the latest victim for the Eagles, dropping a 55-6 decision.
“They are a good team, and they played well,” Forsyth coach Andy McFarland said. “Our guys could have played better than we did, and we had a lot of work to do.”
Fair Grove took a 42-0 lead into the half and cruised to the victory.
Forsyth’s score came in the fourth quarter, when Jon Deroo hit Buck Sanders for a 30-yard touchdown. Corgan Strong ran in the two-point conversion.
“In a game like that, you want to see your team playing hard for four quarters and not quitting,” McFarland said. “Those are the things you try to integrate into the mindset every week, no matter the opponent and no matter the outcome.
“I told the team that I don’t really care what the score is, I have expectations about what I want to see out of them and the way they play every week.”
As McFarland tries to lay the foundation and build a program at Forsyth, the first-year coach is looking for growth that goes beyond a program.
“From my perspective, the outcome for us has nothing to do with the score and everything to do with the way we play,” McFarland said. “Even though we’re 2-2, we still haven’t played to our capability.
“On one hand, that’s disappointing, but it also shows us we’re capable of much more. I hope we get there by the end of the season.”
Things don’t get any easier for the Panthers, who return home to play Pierce City, unbeaten at 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 1 in last week’s state rankings.
Another undefeated team awaits Forsyth in Week 6, a home game against 4-0 Pembroke Hill.
“We’re going to play the game to win,” McFarland said. “We’ll look at the film, and there a lot of mistakes that we made as coaches and players that we can improve upon.”
