When Branson High School boys’ soccer coach David Brenner watched his team’s offensive performance against Carl Junction on Tuesday night, he saw just what he was hoping to see.
Brenner talked during the preseason about his team’s potential to put goals on the board, and the balance the Pirates possess.
It was on display at Pirate Stadium against the Bulldogs.
Branson scored two goals in the first 112 seconds, had a third waved off at the three-minute mark, and cruised to a 10-2 victory.
“We have so many weapons,” Brenner said. “If we can continue to develop that sense of selflessness – and that’s what we preach to them over and over again – teams take care of each other, teams support each other, teams make each other better.
“When we keep developing that, we’re going to be tough to stop.”
It was a balanced attack for the Pirates – Kyle Sutton, Cris Abarca, Gaige Efird and Carlton Epps scored two goals each, with Jimmy Nguyen and Oskar Lauriac adding one each.
Nguyen’s goal was the final one, ending the match because of the mercy rule with 1:36 remaining.
“We definitely have a lot of underclassmen who are stepping up big-time this year,” Sutton said. “Our team is put together very well, and we play very well as a team. Scoring is not just coming from one guy, it’s a group effort.
“We’re all doing everything, and that really helps us this season.”
Efird opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the game, scoring on a header off a corner kick from Abarca. Epps followed with a goal from close in, easily beating the Carl Junction keeper a minute later.
Pedro Caram appeared to give Branson its third goal three minutes into the game, but the officials ruled the score came after the Bulldogs’ keeper went down with an injury.
Branson continued to dominate the pace of play for the remainder of the first half, with Diego Paz, Epps and Abarca all notching quality scoring chances.
Sutton scored to make it a 3-1 game about 10 minutes into the game, making a nice one-on-one move to beat his defender, then sending a left-footed shot into the far side of the goal.
Sutton had another prime scoring chance about nine minutes later, then fed Abarca for a goal with 18:52 to play. Sutton sent a centering pass to Abarca, who took possession in traffic and directed the ball into the top left corner of the goal from about 15 yards out.
The next two Branson goals came in a span of about two minutes, and included two of the best individual moves of the night.
First was from Abarca, who dribbled in from the right side of the field to the center, beating the keeper from about 15 yards out.
Then Efird did him one better, moving through about four Carl Junction defenders before easily beating the keeper from about 5 yards out.
The half ended with a goal from Lauriac off a rebound, the ball coming right to him for an easy put-back and a 7-1 lead.
Epps scored from about 30 yards out about eight minutes into the second half, with a perfectly placed shot settling just into the top left corner of the goal.
Abarca then assisted on Sutton’s second goal, and Nguyen ended the match with a goal from an extreme angle.
It only figures to build on the momentum from Branson’s victory on Saturday – a 6-4 win over Monett.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going forward,” Sutton said. “We have a good team, and it only makes us better when we can rack up some goals and give a boost of confidence.
“We have a lot of great guys who can score, and it shows us across the board that we can score really well. It’s not just one or two guys.”
It also figures to help ease the bad memories from the memories of last week’s 3-0 loss to Springfield Catholic, when the Pirates had several scoring chances but couldn’t convert.
“After last week, the Catholic game – it still hurts – this makes us feel better,” Brenner said. “We’ve worked hard and had some really good practices. They’ve been really dedicated in practice, wanting to get these little things right. Tonight we took care of the little things for the most part.”
The victory gave Branson a 3-1 record going into Thursday night’s home match against Springfield Greenwood.
The Pirates will play in the Parkview Tournament this weekend in Springfield, facing Osage on Friday, then Battle and Lebanon on Saturday.
