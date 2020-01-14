Bobcats
The Bobcats are 9-8 for the season after their games against the University of the Virgin Islands last week.
Here are the Bobcats’ team leaders in several meaningful stats so far this season – senior Brandt Cochran is leading in points, averaging 19.24 points a game; freshman Ayden Stone leads in rebounds and averages 8.65 rebounds a game; and Cochran also leads in assists and averages 2.71 assists per game.
The Bobcats play Lincoln Christian Friday and Holy Family on Saturday, but return to their home court Tuesday to face Haskell for the second time this season. In their first matchup to Haskell, the Bobcats came out with a 84-67 win.
Lady Cats
The College of the Ozarks Lady Cats are 14-3 for the season after picking up two wins against the University of the Virgin Islands last week.
Stat leaders for the season include junior Abby Oliver, who is leading in points, averaging 15.69 points per game; sophomore Annie Noah is leading in rebounds and averages 6.35 rebounds per game; and senior Aleksei Smith leads in assists, averaging 1.77 assists per game.
Their next game is Friday, against Lincoln Christian. They play Holy Family on Saturday. The Lady Cats return to their home floor Monday to play William Woods.
