College of the Ozarks women’s basketball coach Becky Mullis announced a verbal commitment from Ozark High School guard Madi Braden.
Braden is the second commitment from the Class of 2020, joining Ozark and AAU teammate Katie Mayes as new Lady Bobcats.
Braden topped the 1,000-point mark for her career as a junior at Ozark, with career averages of 13.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 rebounds per game.
She is a career 37-percent shooter from 3-point range, and was a second-team All-Central Ozark Conference and all-district selection as a freshman. She was first-team All-COC and all-district in both her sophomore and junior seasons, and holds the school’s career records for 3-pointers made in a game, season and career.
Braden currently is No. 6 on Ozark’s career scoring list.
“Madi is a tough, athletic and determined player who will help to continue the Lady Bobcats’ tradition of strong guard play,” Mullis said in a news release. “She is a great shooter, which is a perfect fit for the Lady Cats’ style of play. Madi’s defensive ability and unwavering grit is what sets her apart. She never backs down and routinely defends the opponent’s best guard each game.”
The Lady Bobcats are coming off a 31-4 season and appearance in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Division II National Tournament. This season is scheduled to open Oct. 25, with a game against Southeastern College out of Georgia, in the C of O Classic at Keeter Gymnasium.
