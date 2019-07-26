Three area golf courses were honored by Golfweek magazine in the publication’s annual “Best-in-state” list, led by the No. 1-ranked Buffalo Ridge Springs Course.
Right behind Buffalo Ridge in the listing of each state’s “Best Courses You Can Play” was second-ranked Branson Hills, with LedgeStone checking in at No. 6 on the Missouri rankings.
In addition, Buffalo Ridge, part of the Big Cedar Golf stable of courses, was named to GolfWeek’s “Top Courses You Can Play in America” list, sitting at No. 89.
Golfweek’s team of course raters, which currently counts more than 850 evaluators, survey’s more than 3,600 courses annually, grading each nominated course on 10 proprietary standards of evaluation.
“The Branson area has welcomed several new courses in the past few years, joining our wonderful collection of existing courses,” Lynn Berry, the Branson Convention & Visitors Bureau Director of Communications, said in a news release.
“We hope this distinct honor from GolfWeek will inspire people to visit our growing golf destination and experience our top-rated courses.”
The Buffalo Ridge Springs Course was designed by Tom Fazio in tandem with Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris. The course winds throughout the Missouri Ozarks landscape in Hollister, with the golf holes complemented by the area’s extreme natural beauty.
It is one of four Big Cedar Golf courses currently open for play, with a fifth – Payne’s Valley, a Tiger Woods’ golf course architecture firm design – under construction and expected to fully open sometime in 2020.
Branson Hills was designed by Chuck Smith with input by PGA Tour veteran Bobby Clampett. It originally opened as the Payne Stewart Golf Club, and has hosted the state amateur championship, with a clubhouse motif honoring the state’s greatest players, including Stewart and Tom Watson.
The course is known for its combination of diverse and creative golf holes that infuse each round with exciting shots and inspiring scenery.
LedgeStone is a layout that features rolling hills and dales that have been masterfully integrated into the course setup. With hole names including “Temptation,” “The Mermaid” and “Deception,” the course features hole variety, high-quality conditions and a country club-style clubhouse.
