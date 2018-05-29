JEFFERSON CITY – Branson High School junior Britt Pierce finished in sixth place in the high jump at the Class 5 state track and field meet on Saturday.
And he couldn’t have been more excited about it.
Pierce was part of a decorated – and high-flying – field in the event, with the top five finishers all taking runs at the state record.
The event was eventually won by Devon Richardson of Lee’s Summit North, who cleared a record 6 feet, 9 inches, 1 inch better than Devin Helms of Liberty North.
Pierce started out at 6 feet and cleared 6-2, 6-4, 6-5 and 6-6 before his first miss.
“I would have rather cleared 6-6 and taken sixth in this field than to have won it somewhere else,” he said. “It means a lot to know that the competition is there.”
Pierce will be back for his senior season, as will Richardson, third-place finisher Cooper Wise of Kirkwood and fourth-place finisher Quinton Brown of Columbia Rock Bridge.
It could make for another star-studded and potentially intimidating field for the 2019 event at state.
But Pierce wouldn’t have it any other way.
“To some people, it could be intimidating, but it made me exciting,” Pierce said. “I’m in good company and we were all just cheering each other on. It was great experience.”
Pierce’s finish helped the Pirates finish in a tie for 17th place in the Class 5 boys’ team standings.
Other big performances for the Branson boys included a second-place finish from sophomore Reagan Ulrich in the pole vault, and a school-record showing in the javelin from senior Ryan Still.
K.C. Lightfoot of Lee’s Summit was in another world in the pole vault, and he didn’t disappoint, clearing 18 feet to win the event easily.
Ulrich was a strong second, though, with his first miss coming at 15 feet, 3 inches. He rebounded from that miss and cleared 15 feet, 9 inches before missing and being eliminated at 16 feet.
Still, who was a newcomer to track and field – and the javelin – coming into this season, capped his strong senior campaign with a fourth-place finish at state, in a school-record throw of 174 feet, 10 inches in the finals.
That improved on the school record that Still recorded at the sectional meet, and was more than 20 feet better than the school record in place at the start of this season.
Branson’s 4x800 relay team, comprised of Tanner Vejraska, Reece Long, Keifer Dooley and Collin Pepper, finished 11th in Friday’s preliminaries, with its time of 8:09.82, and didn’t qualify for the finals.
Individually, Long was 12th in the 800 meters, with a time of 2:00.72.
HOLLISTER
Hollister senior Michael Morris made it into the finals of the 100 meters at the Class 3 state meet by the slimmest of margins on Friday.
He finished in a time of 11.32 seconds to finish as the eighth-fastest time in the prelims – the fastest eight times advanced to Saturday’s finals. His prelim time was .001 seconds faster than the ninth-place participant.
Morris stumbled and nearly fell coming out of the blocks in the finals, but he recovered in time to finish seventh overall. The stumble made his finish even more rewarding.
“I’m pretty happy with my finish,” Morris said. “I’m glad that I didn’t go down and just accept defeat. I recovered and tried my hardest and got the finish that I got.
“I still messed up, but at least I was able to try my best and show that I wasn’t going to give up.”
In the 200 meters, Morris was fourth in his heat and fifth overall in the prelims, finishing in a time of 22.41 seconds. He improved that seeding by one spot in the finals, taking a fourth-place finish with a time of 22.46 seconds.
The impact he has made on the Hollister track program is something he takes pride in as he moves on.
“Hopefully the mark I’ve left on Hollister, other people will be inspired by it and know that just because we’re a small school doesn’t mean we can’t make it to state,” Morris said.
Junior Cameron Shook turned in strong performances in the 800 and 1,600, setting school records in each event.
Shook was ninth in the 800, finishing with a time of 2:00.86. He was .17 of a second away from eighth place and a medal. He was 10th in the 1,600, in a time of 4:39.70.
Both times set school records, with his performance in the 800 topping a school-best that has stood for the last 24 years.
Shook is looking forward to learning from this experience and building on it for his senior season.
“Now I know what to look for and what I need to work harder on,” Shook said. “The third lap (of the 1,600), I need to push a little bit harder on. The third lap is the hardest for a distance runner in the mile.
“It’s an amazing experience and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Senior Marvin Walters added another medal to Hollister’s haul, finishing in eighth place in the long jump.
Walters finished with a best distance of 21 feet, 4.25 inches, only .25 of an inch behind the seventh-place finisher.
The Hollister boys also were represented at the state meet by a pair of relay teams.
The 4x200 team of Morris, Walters, Julien Parker and Matthew Hightree finished 10th in the preliminaries, in a time of 1:33.70, and didn’t advance to the finals. The 4x100 team of Morris, Walters, Parker and Matthew Hightree was 14th in the prelims, in 45.14.
For the Hollister girls, Taylor Sellers qualified for state in the 300 hurdles, where she finished her prelim in 50.44 seconds, good for 15th overall.
